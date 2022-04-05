The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE provides a glimpse into the electric-powered future of our roads

The British company’s flagship EV presents a compelling argument to go electric

It’s not like Jaguar needed any help turning heads. But driving around in the renowned British car company’s stunner of an electric vehicle (EV), the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE, often prompts long, inquisitive stares and whispers of awe. Maybe it’s the futuristic body curves and piercing LED headlamps, or its bold 22-inch wheels. Maybe you, like so many others right now, have been thinking that you might go fully electric for your next car, but had no idea that they could look like this.

I contemplated all this and more while I loaded the I-PACE’s trunk with luggage and gear for a weekend ski trip north of Toronto. For a vehicle that looks as edgy and sporty as it does, the 5-door, all-electric crossover SUV’s 656-litres of trunk space easily accepted my family’s three carry-on suitcases, ski boot bags and a large sport duffel full of helmets, ice skates and other winter accoutrements, with room to spare.

Inside, the cabin is as luxurious as you’d expect from Jaguar, with fully adjustable leather seating (perfect for long trips), spacious leg room, a fully panoramic glass roof for stargazing, four-zone climate control, and front and rear heated seats so my daughter could be the master of her own comfort in the back. With the Apple CarPlay connected (it supports Android Auto, too), and the road trip playlist pouring out of the Meridian 3D sound system, we were ready to roll.

Driving an EV feels like you’re glimpsing into the future. The I-PACE’s ride is smooth and almost silent—if you didn’t know better, you might think it was hovering. And while it is a sure-footed AWD crossover, it handles like a sports car, with responsive and controlled steering, whether rounding country roads or weaving through traffic on the freeway.

It’s on the highway where the fun of driving the I-PACE really shines. Electric vehicles often deliver a level of instant power that few gas cars can compete with, and the I-PACE is no exception. With its dual-electric motors delivering 394-horsepower and a class-leading 512 pound-feet of torque, you’ll effortlessly pass others on the highway at 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. It’s fast.

On the other hand, if you want to take it easy and enjoy the ride, the I-PACE is full of safety- and driver-assistance features for longer trips like ours. Adaptive cruise control adjusts your speed and distance from other cars based on the traffic, and an intuitive head-up display places key info like speed and navigation unobtrusively on the windshield in your line of sight. One of my favourite features, however, was the lane-keep assist that gives the steering wheel a nudge to let you know you may be drifting out of the lane. You can even choose from four drive modes (Snow & Ice, Eco, Normal and Dynamic) to best suit your trip and driving conditions—your estimated battery range is also adjusted based on the mode you choose.

When it comes to range, battery, and charging, the Jaguar I-PACE had it all covered for our trip. Fully charged, the I-PACE has an estimated driving range of around 377 km, more than enough for our needs. Its 90-kwh battery charges easily to full overnight using a Level 2 AC charger, which you can get installed at home. On the road, the car’s navigation system, accessed through a beautiful 10-inch touchscreen via the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, scopes out all the nearby EV charging stations and guides you there for a charge. Using a DC fast charger, you could top-up the I-PACE to 127km in as little as 15 minutes, or restore up to 80 per cent charge in roughly 40 minutes—just the right amount of time for us to stop and grab lunch on the way to the ski hill. And with an ever-expanding network of charging stations, we were pretty spoiled for choice.

As EVs soar in popularity and consumers start to envision a plug-in future, the Jaguar I-PACE remains at the forefront of EV innovation, winning several awards, including World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car in 2019. Add to that the renowned Jaguar pedigree and the 2022 I-PACE proves itself to be so impressive that it’s remarkable we even got out of the car at all.