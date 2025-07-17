/
Shopping

What Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning loves about his King West neighbourhood

A British record shop, a hardcore hardware store, a coffee shop in a shipping container and more

By Erin Hershberg
 | July 17, 2025
Photo by Duane Cole

Brendan Canning has lived in the same King West heritage worker’s cottage for 30 years. “I started renting one room,” he says. “Ten years later, I bought the whole thing.” The neighbourhood has since exploded, most notably with jumbo developments like Portland Commons and the Well now surrounding his little house. Canning has been busy too: Broken Social Scene has a new doc on Crave and spent most of the summer playing shows across Canada with a detour to Ireland. He’ll also soon drop a new pop album with his girlfriend, the singer and pianist Cynthia Tauro. Here are his King West go-tos.

Kops Records

“I’m a DJ who never buys digital music, so record shops are integral to my life. I frequent different record stores for different types of records, and I first came to Kops when I was in my reggae and northern soul phase. The owners are British, so every time their football club, Leeds United, wins a match, they have a sale.” 395 Queen St. W., kopsrecords.ca

Rotblott’s Discount Warehouse

“I’ve been buying from Rotblott’s forever. It used to be on Front and served the nearby Lamborghini and Harley-Davidson dealerships. Recently, the handle fell off my espresso maker, and Rotblott’s saved my life—with just a screw. Over the years, I’ve made some impulsive changes to my house. If I need to paint a cupboard, if I need a broom or yard supplies, they’re my guys.” 443 Adelaide St. W.

Victoria Memorial Square

“I got my chihuahua, Herbie Hancock Jr., in 2019, the day his namesake played Massey Hall with Kamasi Washington. I adopted him from Redemption Paws. I take him to the park every day. He elicits so many smiles from passers­­-by.” 10 Niagara St.

Photo by Riley Snelling
Milky’s Cloud Room at Stackt

“I’m a stovetop espresso kind of guy—that dude who takes the dog to the park in all seasons with a mug in hand. But, when I want to splurge on bougie coffee, I go to Milky’s. They make a great flat white, my coffee of choice since I discovered it in 2006 while touring Melbourne. Milky’s also has great merch, if you’re into knick-knacks.” 28 Bathurst St., milkys.ca

Khao San Road

“I rarely dine out. When you’re on the road so much, staying home is what you want the most. But I also crave comfort food. That’s what Khao San Road gives me. I’ve been going there since it opened, and I get the same thing every time: yellow curry chicken. The place never fails.” 11 Charlotte St., khaosanroad.ca

Uncle Otis

“I’ve been a customer of Uncle Otis since it was in Yorkville. I just like the brands it carries—Oliver Spencer, Universal Works, Kardo, etc. I have this Maharishi sweater that I got there. I’m usually apprehensive about buying expensive items, but every time I put that sweater on, I know it was the right call.” 329 Spadina Ave., uncleotis.com

Forno Cultura

“I’m a sucker for their amaretti cookies. My girlfriend and I often go there to talk about our work, but it’s really just an excuse to eat cookies. That said, the apricot crostata may be my new favourite. They’re a perfect dessert after an eggplant focaccia sandwich.” 609 King St. W., fornocultura.com

Erin Hershberg
Erin Hershberg

Erin Hershberg is a freelance writer with nearly two decades of experience in the lifestyle sector. She currently lives in downtown Toronto with her husband and two children.

