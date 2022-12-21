Warm, stylish accessories that will get you through winter

Including down-filled scarves, designer balaclavas and other cold-weather extras

Winter accessories like hats, scarves and gloves are essential on extra cold days. But they’re also an easy, fun and low commitment way to switch up your look for the season—even if you’ve been wearing the same black parka for years.

Here are 16 trendy ways to freshen up your look this winter.

Women’s Canada Goose x Reformation Olivia headscarf, $195

Available in four different prints, this reversible, down-filled headscarf from Canada Goose’s new collaboration with California label Reformation can be worn solo or with a matching jacket. Made with a recycled nylon ripstop fabric, it’s both wind resistant and lightweight.

Women’s Kombi Snazzy mittens, $130

Designed in Montreal, these flashy mittens would look just as great on the slopes as on your morning commute. They’re waterproof and insulated with ethically sourced goose down, and you can even keep them on when using touchscreen devices.

Women’s Uniqlo x Marni HeatTech socks, $25 for two pairs

These socks, made with an innovative fabric that retains body heat, come in colourful patterns thanks to this season’s Uniqlo x Marni drop. Made with a fine acrylic-blend knit, they’re also designed to keep odour at bay.

Women’s Paloma Wool Skooby balaclava chest piece, $250

Made in Spain, this one-size-fits-most knit balaclava and chest piece is made with an organic-cotton-and-recycled-wool-blend yarn. Wear it now with your favourite puffer or in the spring under a stylish raincoat.

Women’s Heirloom Cloud beanie, $118

This mohair-blend beanie is knitted in Montreal. The texture is soft, the pastel colour is dreamy and the slightly oversized fit means you can style it a few different ways depending on how you roll the brim.

Women’s Sentaler bucket hat, $250

Available in three sizes and ten colours, this lined bucket hat by Toronto-based Sentaler is made with a cozy Suri alpaca fabric. This fashionable houndstooth pattern is a new, uniquely fall/winter 2022 season piece.

Women’s Zara beanie, $40

Available in cream or grey, Zara’s alpaca-blend beanie comes with ear flaps and can be styled several different ways depending on the weather and your mood.

Unisex Lloyd tuque, $72

A minimalist tuque is a must-have in your winter arsenal, and this blue fleece one is made in Vancouver with deadstock fabric. Available in one size and a variety of colours.

Unisex Kanuk Izu scarf, $128

This insulated scarf by Montreal-based Kanuk adds extra warmth to any coat or parka. All colours are currently on sale, and the company offers free delivery and returns within Canada.

Unisex Lululemon Wunder Puff trapper hat, $88

Lululemon’s take on the classic trapper hat features a water-repellent and wind-proof fabric and 600-fill-power insulation. Available this season in three sizes and four classic colours.

Men’s Moncler Grenoble balaclava, $380

Hit the slopes (or the subway) in style with this statement designer balaclava. Made with a polyester-blend fabric, the fitted style features Moncler’s distinctive logo front and centre.

Men’s Hestra Wakayama gloves, $195

These stylish leather-and-wool men’s gloves can be worn with anything from a cashmere coat to a ski jacket. The wool lining is removable, and they even come with some leather balm.

Men’s COS scarf, $163

COS’s oversized checked scarf is large enough to double as a lap blanket. It’s made with a blend of alpaca, responsibly sourced wool and nylon.

Men’s Burton compression socks, $40

Toasty socks are wintertime essentials, especially when you’re not wearing well-insulated footwear. These lightweight Italian-made socks are made with a quick drying and odour-resistant merino wool blend.

Men’s Pajar Snog earmuffs, $75

A more fashion-forward take on earmuffs, this one-size-fits-all style by Montreal label Pajar will keep your ears toasty all winter long. They’re also sleek enough to slip into your bag or coat pocket when not in use.