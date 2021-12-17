10 perfect gifts for the foodie in your life

10 perfect gifts for the foodie in your life

From tableware to cutting boards—we’ve got you covered

When it comes to holiday gifting, cooks or foodies are particularly difficult to shop for. It can be stressful to figure out what exactly they’d like or even need. When in doubt, you can never go wrong with well-made Swiss-quality kitchen tools. Enter: Victorinox.

The veteran Swiss brand became well-known for their revolutionary Swiss Army Knife but over a century later, they branched out into multiple product categories including household and kitchen utensils and tools. Whether you’re shopping for a passionate home cook, food-lover or seasoned pro, you’re bound to find the perfect gift in our list below.

Swiss Modern Kitchen Set, 2 Pieces

$130

This multitasking duo consists of a Swiss Modern Bread and Pastry Knife, plus a Swiss Modern Santoku Knife and is made with stainless, wear-resistant steel blades and synthetic handles for a comfortable grip. These two knives can tackle a wide range of tasks in the kitchen—from delicate pastries to fine meats to larger vegetables.

Swiss Modern Santoku Knife

$77

Made with stainless and wear-resistant steel, this Japanese-inspired Santoku knife enables you to slice through a wide range of foods effortlessly. The fluted edge helps eliminate any friction or sticking and the synthetic handle is sleek, durable and functional.

Swiss Modern Bread and Pastry Knife

$70

This serrated stainless steel knife makes cutting through bread and pastries seamless. Plus, its ergonomic handle design ensures maximum precision and comfort. Can’t go wrong.

Grater

$77

This revolutionized grater features medium edge scores to create more textured shavings for chocolate or cheeses—you can finally put your dangerous mandolin away. Its bidirectional design also allows for an effortless back and forth movement. Functional and practical.

Swiss Classic Trend Colors Paring Knife Set with Tomato and Kiwi Peeler, 3 Pieces

$28

This handy trio features a pairing knife, tomato knife and a peeler—perfect for all your small chopping, dicing, slicing and peeling needs. Available in three fun and vibrant hues, this set makes for the perfect gift.

Swiss Modern Table Set, 12 Pieces

$126

This stylish table set features 12 stainless steel pieces with sleek and comfortable synthetic handles available in a variety of colours. Lightweight, durable and functional—what else would you need?

Cheese Master

$84

For all your loved ones who have hailed themselves as cheese masters, make their dreams come true with this highly functional and multipurpose tool. This high-end and compact cheese blade also features a fondue fork, bottle opener, large blade corkscrew, keyring, tweezers, toothpick.

Swiss Classic Cutlery Block, 9 Pieces

$294

This classic cutlery block is compact in size and makes a timeless addition to anyone’s countertop. It houses nine high-quality blades including Paring, Table, Bread, Santoku and Carving knives, along with multipurpose kitchen scissors and sharpening steel. Perfect for any cook wanting to elevate their game in the kitchen.

Allrounder Cutting Board, Medium

$35

Every home cook needs a high-quality cutting board and this one is it. This eco and blade-friendly wooden board has a circular hole for hanging and a practical grooved edge to hold any juices.

Swiss Modern Carving Knife

$70

This 22-centimetre wear-resistant stainless steel blade is perfect for carving larger joints and cuts of meats. Featuring an ergonomic shape for ultimate comfort and control, this knife is both sleek and highly functional. A must-have for every cook.