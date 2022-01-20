Top picks for your wedding registry, according to local tastemakers

The coolest kitchen, tech, design and fitness products to add to your registry, from local pros who know

Registering for your wedding is one of the most fun parts of being engaged, but it can also be overwhelming with so many products to choose from. We found four local personalities with amazing taste to share their ultimate picks for a registry that will help you create the newlywed home and lifestyle of your dreams.

Deddy “Oswald” Ruddock

Meet Deddy “Oswald” Ruddock, a loving father and chef who has made delicious home cooking easy and accessible via the Deddy’s Kitchen YouTube channel. Amassing over 250,000 subscribers in just over a year, Deddy has widely shared his favourite Jamaican meals and his message of love with the world. “Everyone loves a great home-cooked meal, but it starts first with love and lots of patience,” he says. His five kitchen-themed picks will help set the scene.



“Everyone needs a toaster oven in their home, but one that also air fries—how can you go wrong? Your extra counter space is already thanking you for the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer.”

“The last thing a good cook wants to do is hunt for the next ingredient, so this Oxo Good Grips 10 Piece Set is the perfect way for any home cook to feel like a professional chef with their very own mise en place station.”

“Unwrapping a KitchenAid Stand Mixer is like receiving the Oscar in the kitchen world. Everyone wants one, including me! And for good reason; this mixer really does help every baker step up their baking by multiple notches, literally.”

“The NutriBullet Blender Combo has great power and it’s perfect for making all of the healthy smoothies we know we need to become our healthiest selves.”

“The Black and Decker Mobile Cooler Cart is a host’s dream. After all, everyone knows how important a chilled drink is! And now your drinks are on wheels? Everyone wins.”

Devante Mowatt

Devante Mowatt, also known as Dev, is a Toronto-based filmmaker and content creator. Having worked on a plethora of video projects with brands like McDonald’s, Ugg Canada x Fred VanVleet and more, his use of tech products has expanded from his nine-to-five to his five-to-nine. “I’m always searching for new gadgets and updating my equipment,” he says. He recommends adding these tech items to your registry.

“With almost everyone working from home these days, the internet is a hot commodity in households—especially in a marriage where two people are competing for the best Wi-Fi zone! The TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh System allows the internet to be evenly spread around the home so that everyone can take a high-speed zoom call in their own space.”

“What’s better than vacuuming? Not having to do it at all! These days, it’s all about working smart, not hard, and this Shark Ion smart vacuum is the way to go. It has a plethora of features to keep your house clean…and hairless (I’m talking to you, animal lovers).”

“Maintain your smile for your big day and beyond with this Philips DiamondClean Toothbrush. This toothbrush is a great way to up your oral hygiene game because it connects to your smartphone and not only times how long you’re brushing for but will also help you develop better brushing habits by flagging if you’ve missed a spot, are brushing too hard and more.”

“Let your favourite wardrobe pieces last as long as your love with this Conair Battery-Operated Fabric Defuzzer. It removes any pilling, lint and fuzz and will keep your clothing and fabrics looking fresh and new. You can adjust the setting depending on what fabric you’re treating and it’s super easy to clean.”

“This one is for the couple who games together: if you don’t want to give up real estate in your home to install a three-piece sound system for your PC tower, you need to add Panasonic’s gaming soundbar to your registry. Sound Slayer—an inconspicuous bar with BIG sound—is jam-packed with different audio modes for whatever game you’re playing.”

Christina Cheng

A creative multi-hyphenate with a passion for culture and community, Christina Cheng co-founded Yute Inc., a youth-led creative and experiential place to play, with her 16-year-old son, Elijah. Christina is also passionate about health and wellness and is currently a certified elite trainer and nutritionist. She manages two fitness-focused communities in the city: East Run Crew, powered by Nike and East Room, and SHTO Run Club, powered by Soho House. If anyone should be telling you what you need for your registry in the fitness realm, it’s her.



“The NordicTrack Studio Cycle is ideal for home workouts. Sleek, compact and powerful, it’s the easiest and fastest way to get a solid, full-body cardio workout in. The add-ons with dumbbells and resistance modes are really all you need.”

“NordicTrack treadmills make running fun, experiential and interactive. You can’t help but push and challenge yourself to go farther and faster. Their guided non-running workouts—one of my favourite features—allow you to use the side handles of the treadmill for core workouts and more.”

“The Thule Hydration Pack is a game changer! It’s ideal for my scorching-hot summer runs and can hold up to 4 litres of water. It’s comfortable, compact, supportive and surprisingly fits way more than you think.”



“I have a love-hate relationship with this NordicTrack Rowing Machine, but I’m obsessed with it and it’s a must to incorporate between my workouts. It’s a full-body burner and worth it every time!”



“I travel quite often for work and some trips are a quick in-and-out. The Thule luggage system and travel packs are ideal for both long and short trips. They’re sleek, compact, durable and perfect for couples on the go.”

Nicole Simmons

An award-winning production designer and art director based in Toronto, Nicole Simmons works on design projects around the world. While being a travel and culture lover means that she’s always on the go, it also means that she’s developed a keen eye for impactful pieces. “Balance is key, but so is making a statement where necessary. I also believe that fashion, form and function can co-exist in any way you need them to,” Nicole says. These are her home and design picks for your registry.

“Many of us are working from home and stuck sitting at our desks, so this Zinus Adjustable Standing Workstation is helpful for those who maybe don’t have a lot of room to get up and move around in their living space. With this, at least you can alternate between standing and sitting.”



“I love the look of the matte Amazon Brand Rivet Modern Totem Black Stoneware Vases. They are sculptural and modern, and the perfect registry addition for anyone with minimalist style.”



“If you have hallways that aren’t very wide, consider adding this slim Sauder Charter Oak Table to your registry. Use it as a starting point to layer decor elements: a mirror or a painting hanging above, and a few candles and a bouquet on the table, to add charm to any space.”

“If you’re on TikTok, chances are you’ve already seen people buying floating furniture and then DIYing it to fit their vibe. This Prepac Floating Nightstand is a blank canvas. Use them as is or make tweaks with paint or updated hardware. They’ll open up your floor space and, as a result, give a cleaner and more open feel to your room.”



“A stylish, artsy Rivet Modern Glass Globe Lamp is a must on your registry if you’re someone who loves standout and unique home decor.”

