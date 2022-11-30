12 top tech gifts for everyone on your list

Perfect picks for all your loved ones, from the new homeowner to the straight-A student

When it comes to gift giving, the latest tech and accessories are always a win. After years of scaled-back celebrations, your present-picking skills may be rusty—so how can you be confident you’re bringing exactly what will put a smile on their face? By choosing from some of the season’s hottest tech gifts. Not sure where to start? The Source has done the work for you! They’ve curated top gift lists for different interests, so you can be sure to wow anyone you’re buying for.

Here are some ideas from the pros at The Source to jump-start your shopping.

For the gamer

…who always knows what’s on trend.

Xbox 3 Month PC Game Pass, $35.99

With access to 100-plus Xbox games that they can play on their PC, this is like the ultimate streaming service for gaming. What gamer wouldn’t go gaga for that?

Nintendo Switch Sports, $64.99

Smash! Spike! Scooooore! This fun-for-the-family game brings everyone’s favourite sports to the comfort of the living room, where they can clear space, get physical and showcase their best moves playing soccer, tennis, volleyball and more. The only question is: who’s ready to sweat?

Razer Kishi V2, $129.99

They’ll never be bored on long road trips or plane rides. This console-quality mobile controller simply snaps to a phone, giving them the power to game on the go. Easy!

For the super-athletic sister who has everything

…this year, give her something she won’t return.

OtterBox Phone Case, from $19.96

With an ultra-durable shock-absorbing phone case from OtterBox, there’s no need to worry if she drops her phone during a high-intensity sweat sesh, outdoor run or adventurous hike.

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch, $299.99

New and exclusive to The Source, this Fitbit comes in an elegant Copper Rose and Beet colourway—sure to look chic during HIIT. Plus, it has tons of fab features: a built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor, real-time workout stats and more!

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, $329.99

Your favourite runner can keep the tunes pumping through to the finish line with these lightweight earbuds. Boasting nine hours of listening time on one charge, these Powerbeats are also equipped with sweat- and water-resistant tips to keep them secure through the most dynamic workouts.

For the student making straight As

…help them ace the next semester.

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds $189.99

Noise-cancelling technology will help them stay focused amid all the dorm-room drama, or they can switch to Transparency mode to stay involved in the action around them.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 LTE Laptop, $549.99

This laptop is small but mighty! It weighs less than 1.2 kg, so they can effortlessly carry it from class to class, plus it holds a 14-hour battery charge and connects to LTE, so they can study even when out of Wi-Fi range.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, see store for amazing price

No more excuses for not calling you back! This new-generation flip phone is all about Flex Mode, which embraces the art of being truly hands-free—unfold the top screen and it stands up on its own. Plus, they can text, call and take photos and videos via voice activation.

For the new homeowner

…to make their new house a cosy home.

Google Nest Doorbell, $239.99

Peace of mind in a present. They can monitor their front door from anywhere using this long-lasting outdoor camera with 24-7 live view, night vision and two-way audio to help deter unwanted guests.

Eufy Robovac 25C Max Wifi Smart Robot Vacuum, $299.99

No time to vacuum? No problem. This robot vac, controlled via smartphone, will clean every nook and cranny with impressive suction, so they can focus on enjoying their new home instead of cleaning it. It’s like giving your loved one the gift of time.

Sonos Move Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $499.99

Kitchen dance parties start here. This voice-control speaker comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built right in, so they can ask questions and add to grocery lists while listening to their favourite tunes in the state-of-the-art brilliant sound Sonos is known for.

