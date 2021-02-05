The latest high-tech gadgets to zap away germs in your home

Between the pervasive fear of Covid droplets and stay-at-home orders, it’s never been more essential to keep your living space spotless and germ-free. Here are nine at-home tech gadgets that will eliminate every speck of bacteria.

A multi-tasking humidifier

Dyson Pure Humidify and Cool, $1,000

This Dyson humidifier features HEPA and activated carbon filters for optimal air quality, plus germicidal UV-C light that claims to remove 99.9 per cent of bacteria in the water.

A condo-friendly purifier

Molekule Air Mini Plus, $749

Molekule’s Air Mini Plus can purify rooms as large as 250 square feet. The company says its light- and electrochemical-based technology destroys mold, viruses, chemicals and bacteria on a molecular level.

An allergy-friendly vacuum

Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $400

Newer vacuum cleaners, like this version from Shark, come equipped with HEPA filters and airtight seals to ensure dust bunnies, allergens and irritants don’t get pumped back into the air.

A handy tech brush

OXO Good Grips Laptop Cleaning Brush, $15

Everyone’s guilty of snacking at their computer. This handy tech-cleaning brush, with retractable bristles and microfibre pad, is perfect for sweeping away stray crumbs and erasing unsightly smudges.

The new status water bottle

Monos Kiyo UV-C Bottle, $103

This self-cleaning water bottle, from Vancouver luggage brand Monos, is decked out with UV-C light that purifies water in 60 seconds and keeps the flask’s interior nice and clean.

A functional phone holder

Lexon Oblio wireless charging station, $130

This discreet vase-shaped wireless charging station—available in white, black, blue or gold—doubles as a device sterilizer, basking your phone in a sanitizing UV-C glow.

A makeup-brush cleaner

Mahli Makeup Brush Cleaner, $24

This gadget uses a spinning motor to sanitize and dry makeup brushes in under 15 minutes.

A compact toothbrush sterilizer

Philips Sonicare UV Sanitizer, $70

This toothbrush cleaner by Philips uses UV light technology to zap bacteria and germs off bristles in a mere 10 minutes.

A sanitizing catchall

PhoneSoap HomeSoap Device Sanitizer, $265

If you’re concerned about wastefulness—or shortages of Lysol wipes—PhoneSoap offers a larger UV-C sanitizing container to accommodate bulkier household items like toys, bottles and PS5 controllers.