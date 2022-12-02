Ten winter boots that are fashionable and practical

Including trusty Blundstones, uber-warm Uggs and designer Mackages

Winter is here, and you’re going to want a great pair of boots for commuting and cold-weather adventures—cozy sheepskin booties aren’t going to cut it. Luckily, this season’s top footwear styles offer a multitude of performance features, from waterproof membranes to slip-resistant soles to top-notch insulation, all in stylish packages.

Here are ten of our favourites.

The pull-on boot

Men’s Diemme Ramon Chelsea boots, $580

Versatile enough for suit trousers or your best sweatpants, these made-in-Italy men’s boots feature a dressy suede-and-rubber upper, a leather lining and a bold Vibram Chopper sole. If you’re not into colour combinations, there’s even a smart all-black version.

The sleek boot

Women’s Artica Duncan boots, $228

These waterproof made-in-Portugal boots have a trendy platform sole and come in eye-catching patent leather. The faux shearling lining will also keep you warm on snowy days. And, with a handy side zipper closure, they’re easy to pull on and off.

The hike-ready boot

Women’s Hunter Explorer commando boots, $230

Stay warm on long winter walks with these insulated, water-resistant women’s hiking boots. Temperature rated to minus 15 degrees, this lightweight style is available in three colours—berry, cream and black—and made with vegan and eco-friendly materials including recycled microfibre.

The sneaker boot

Men’s Pajar Fero sneaker boots, $225

You’ll be tempted to wear this sneaker-style boot by Montreal-based Pajar year-round, but for now, it will serve to keep your feet warm in temperatures as cold as minus 30 degrees. The seam-sealed waterproof upper is made with full-grain leather and ripstop nylon, and the rubber lug sole is designed for maximum traction.

The casual boot

Men’s Sorel Explorer Mission boots, $210

This is a lightweight, relaxed men’s boot you can wear every day. The suede-and-nylon style is waterproof and offers maximum insulation. There’s also a microfleece lining and molded EVA footbed and sole, providing comfortable cushioning.

The 100 per cent waterproof boot

Men’s Bogs Arcata Urban boots, $190

Feel confident braving muddy trails and slushy sidewalks in these waterproof Bogs, which are comfort rated to minus 40 degrees. The outsole design offers plenty of grip, and the footbed is made with an eco-friendly algae-based foam.

The utility boot

Women’s Blundstone Lug Sole boots, $249.95

You can rock these Blunnies year-round, but they’re also tough enough for winters in the city. They’re equipped with a slip-resistant rubber lug sole and a durable leather upper and lining. Plus, they never seem to go out of style.

The wool-lined boot

Women’s Ugg Adirondack III boots, $300

Want the coziness of a sherpa-lined boot but need something more versatile? These waterproof patent leather Uggs are good for temps as low as minus 30 degrees and feature a high-traction White Spider Rubber sole that’s meant to stay soft and flexible in freezing temperatures.

The puffer boot

Women’s The North Face ThermoBall boots, $180

Love your puffer coat? Give your feet the same cozy treatment with these PrimaLoft ThermoBall-insulated boots. This waterproof lace-up bootie features a rubber outsole with extra grip, a removable insole and an OrthoLite footbed that’s designed for comfort.

The designer boot

Men’s Mackage Hero-M boots, $750

This sleek, high-fashion nylon-and-leather boot by Montreal-based Mackage is available in three colours—black, dark green and cream—each with its own distinct look. All are handmade in Italy, shearling-lined and temperature rated to minus 35 degrees.