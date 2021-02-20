Ten futuristic WFH tech gadgets to jazz up your home office
Post-pandemic, a lot of us will likely keep working from home. If you haven’t already spruced up your home office, here are 10 convenient WFH tech gadgets to boost your productivity.
A sleek charging pad
Courant Catch 2 Bone Wireless Charger, $235
This wireless multi-device charging hub will keep your workspace organized and save you the hassle of rummaging through a tangled mess of cables when your battery levels start hovering around one per cent.
A vision-friendly monitor
Samsung Odyssey 7 27” Gaming Monitor, $800
Taking a page out of the hardcore gamer handbook, this curved screen monitor is ideal for prolonged use: it complements the natural curve of your eyeballs for more comfortable viewing.
An ergonomic keyboard
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Split Keyboard, $150
Ergonomic keyboards take the strain off of wrists and forearms. This model by Logitech comes with a spaced-apart keyboard, which will also improve your typing form.
A portable laptop stand
Moft Laptop Stand, $25
This adhesive foldable stand attaches to a laptop’s base and flattens out when not in use. It’s perfect for restless WFHers who switch locations throughout the day.
A souped-up webcam
Avermedia Live Streamer Cam 313, $70
Look and sound your best with this USB webcam. It records in high definition, features two separate microphones and comes with a sliding shutter door for privacy.
A smart desk organizer
Desk organizer wireless charging hub, $24
This handy desk organizer doubles up as a wireless charging station.
A pair of headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II, $399.95
Noise-cancelling headphones are a life-saver, especially if you’re sharing space with rowdy family members. Bose’s pair feature three noise levels and pillowy ear padding for maximum comfort.
An aromatic mood booster
Vitruvi Move Diffuser, $179
This cordless aromatic diffuser—available in black or white—is a chic desk accessory that will ease built-up tension during stressful projects and deadlines.
A ring light alternative
Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit, $88
Upgrade your Zoom setup with this LED light by Lume Cube. It easily mounts onto laptops and monitors and can be adjusted to emit warmer or cooler light to flatter your complexion.
A temperature-controlled mug
Ember Mug 2 White 10 oz, $149.95
This smart mug will keep your coffee hot and also remember your preferred drinking temperature for next time.
A pair of blue-light shielding specs
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Optical Glasses With Blue Light Lenses, $212
Screens emit harsh blue light that can disrupt your sleep patterns. These Ray-Ban specs—with special lenses that filter out harmful light rays—are equal parts functional and stylish.