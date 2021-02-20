Ten futuristic WFH tech gadgets to jazz up your home office

Post-pandemic, a lot of us will likely keep working from home. If you haven’t already spruced up your home office, here are 10 convenient WFH tech gadgets to boost your productivity.

A sleek charging pad

Courant Catch 2 Bone Wireless Charger, $235

This wireless multi-device charging hub will keep your workspace organized and save you the hassle of rummaging through a tangled mess of cables when your battery levels start hovering around one per cent.

A vision-friendly monitor

Samsung Odyssey 7 27” Gaming Monitor, $800

Taking a page out of the hardcore gamer handbook, this curved screen monitor is ideal for prolonged use: it complements the natural curve of your eyeballs for more comfortable viewing.

An ergonomic keyboard

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Split Keyboard, $150

Ergonomic keyboards take the strain off of wrists and forearms. This model by Logitech comes with a spaced-apart keyboard, which will also improve your typing form.

A portable laptop stand

Moft Laptop Stand, $25

This adhesive foldable stand attaches to a laptop’s base and flattens out when not in use. It’s perfect for restless WFHers who switch locations throughout the day.

A souped-up webcam

Avermedia Live Streamer Cam 313, $70

Look and sound your best with this USB webcam. It records in high definition, features two separate microphones and comes with a sliding shutter door for privacy.

A smart desk organizer

Desk organizer wireless charging hub, $24

This handy desk organizer doubles up as a wireless charging station.

A pair of headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II, $399.95

Noise-cancelling headphones are a life-saver, especially if you’re sharing space with rowdy family members. Bose’s pair feature three noise levels and pillowy ear padding for maximum comfort.

An aromatic mood booster

Vitruvi Move Diffuser, $179

This cordless aromatic diffuser—available in black or white—is a chic desk accessory that will ease built-up tension during stressful projects and deadlines.

A ring light alternative

Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit, $88

Upgrade your Zoom setup with this LED light by Lume Cube. It easily mounts onto laptops and monitors and can be adjusted to emit warmer or cooler light to flatter your complexion.

A temperature-controlled mug

Ember Mug 2 White 10 oz, $149.95

This smart mug will keep your coffee hot and also remember your preferred drinking temperature for next time.

A pair of blue-light shielding specs

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Optical Glasses With Blue Light Lenses, $212

Screens emit harsh blue light that can disrupt your sleep patterns. These Ray-Ban specs—with special lenses that filter out harmful light rays—are equal parts functional and stylish.