Ten bright, versatile raincoats perfect for wet spring weather

If you’re planning to spend a lot more time outdoors this spring—and let’s face it, who isn’t?—you might consider a fresh new raincoat that can withstand some serious precipitation. Here are 10 stylish options.

The high performer

Arc’teryx beta LT jacket, $530

Made with a breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex, this lightweight jacket works just as well in the country or the city. Details like underarm vents and a bike helmet–compatible hood add to its all-around appeal.

Sleet style

Canada Goose salida rain jacket, $695

This slim-cut raincoat with a fishtail hem and scalloped cuffs comes in seven different colours. Plus, it’s super-stowable: the entire jacket fits into its own hood for travel or storage.

The translucent pick

Hunter original vinyl smock, $195

Available in five colours including this cheerful yellow hue, Hunter’s vinyl raincoat is waterproof, windproof and comes with a two-year warranty.

The green jacket

MEC hydrofoil stretch jacket, $190

Made with an environmentally friendly nylon approved by Swiss sustainable manufacturing certifier Bluesign, this comfy jacket features comfortable four-way stretch, an adjustable hood and a water-repellent finish.

The classic

Stutterheim Stockholm, $395

Look no further than Stutterheim’s unisex line for a grown-up version of the classic rubber raincoat. This style is available through Gravity Pope in six hues: burgundy, navy, olive, black, beige and, of course, millennial pink.

The packable coat

Noize packable water-resistant hooded raincoat, $210

This extra-long raincoat by Montreal-based label Noize comes with big pockets, a drawstring waist and snap-closure cuffs. Best of all, it can handily be packed into a neck pillowcase, doubling as a head perch when travelling.

The waterproof car coat

Nobis yardley car coat, $695

This water- and windproof mid-thigh length coat from Toronto’s Nobis has a removable hood, magnetic closure and breathable, lightweight lining. It is also machine washable, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

The runner’s choice

Lululemon rain chaser jacket, $198

This boxy, sporty jacket from Lululemon is seam-sealed and waterproof. It’s designed for runners, with functional features like reflective details and a cinchable hood and back hem.

The easy top layer

Banana Republic Women’s Water-Resistant Jacket, $199

Available in a summery yellow, this unlined jacket is made with a water-resistant cotton twill that’s best for light rain.

The stand-out choice

Mackage Men’s Bernie Rain Jacket, $450

You’ll definitely stand out in this vibrant green Mackage jacket. It even comes with a matching face mask for optimal colour-coordination. (And if you don’t look good in green, it’s also available in basic black.)