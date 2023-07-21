Eighteen stylish, compact couches and loveseats for small spaces

Including modular sectionals, mid-century perches and sofabeds

Finding the right sofa or loveseat for a small space can be challenging, especially if you’re dealing with narrow doorways, tricky floor plans or tight staircases. Here are 18 great upholstered seating options that might fit the bill—just be sure to measure all of your doors and entry points first.

This new, two-and-a-half-seat modular sofa from IKEA can be assembled several different ways and customized with extra modules to fit your space. It also comes with built-in storage, machine washable covers and a 10-year warranty. $2,390, ikea.com.

Article’s cozy, 64-inch-wide bouclé loveseat with solid wood legs is perfect for movie date nights. It only takes 15 minutes to assemble, comes in grey and ivory, and can be delivered within the GTA in just a few days. $899, article.com.

Sleek and lightweight, Baxton Studio’s mid-century-inspired, faux leather and rubberwood loveseat can work well in a variety of interiors. There’s free Prime delivery, plus an option to add a matching chair. $428, amazon.ca.

Available in velvet, linen and leather, this armless futon converts into a bed in minutes and comes with a limited one-year warranty and free delivery. The compact option is 68.7 inches wide, and there’s also a larger, deluxe configuration. $471, amazon.ca.

Great for minimalist spaces, this 56-inch-wide, twin sleeper sofa can be ordered from CB2 in 85 different fabric options (we recommend requesting free swatches before you commit). Note that it’s a made-to-order item that will take about two months to be delivered. $2,999, cb2.ca.

Featuring rattan armrests, this comfy, upholstered sofa would look great in a light-filled living room or sunroom. Some assembly is required, but you can add “expert assembly” service to your Amazon order. $848, amazon.ca.

Currently 47 per cent off, this 50-inch upholstered loveseat features a sculptural curved back, sleek metal legs and a textured, mildew-resistant polyester fabric that can withstand scratches and tears. There’s free shipping, and it will only take two to three weeks to arrive at your door. $640, wayfair.ca.

A new model at West Elm, the luxurious, 67-inch Mella sofa is ideal for minimalist and modern interiors. No assembly is required, and the delivery service will even unpack it for you and take away all the packaging. $1,199, westelm.ca.

Scaled to fit condos and apartments, this classic sofa by Quebec-based Huppé is available in more than a dozen premium fabrics and leathers. Orders take about 20 to 24 weeks to arrive. $3,898, urbanmanor.com.

Made in Canada, EQ3’s Reverie apartment sofa features a tufted button back and streamlined profile. You can customize the fabric, colour, leg type and even the arm height on your order. $2,299, eq3.com.



Dreamy yet practical, this modular, three-piece sectional by Mississauga-based Gus Modern comes with three components: an armless chair, a corner and an ottoman. It’s upholstered with a polyurethane foam covered in a Dacron wrap, and the frame is made with kiln-dried hardwood. $3,516, stylegarage.com.

Featuring a hardwood frame and powder-coated steel base, the Wellesley sofa by Stylegarage is 65 inches wide, but custom sizing is also available. It’s made to order in Canada, and you might have to wait about 12 to 14 weeks for delivery. $4,350, stylegarage.com.

This three-piece modular sectional with a lounger by Burrow is available in four colours and three leg finishes. You can add a matching attachable ottoman—if you have the space for it. $1,995, burrow.com.

Great for narrow spaces and small rooms, this easy-to-assemble velvet upholstered loveseat can comfortably seat two. The price includes free shipping, and you can have it in your home in just over a week. $460, wayfair.ca.

Just 47 inches wide, this armless velvet loveseat is highly rated and designed for small spaces. It’s made with a comfortable, high-density foam and features a thick seat cushion. $600, amazon.ca.

This two-seater sofa weighs less than 50 pounds and could double as an entryway bench. Made with a breathable velvet, it features an eye-catching nailhead trim and a curvy, low back. $993, amazon.ca.

This well-priced sofa features a tufted button back and a versatile, contemporary design. The back cushions are removable, and it’s upholstered with a breathable fabric that feels like linen. $380, amazon.ca.