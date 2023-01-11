Sixteen stylish coats to keep you toasty all winter

Including classic uber-insulated parkas, colourful designer puffers and chic jackets temperature rated to as low as minus 30 degrees

Ready to update your winter coat to something more exciting? Whether you’re in the market for a cozy puffer or would prefer something sleek but insulated, we’ve rounded up options that are anything but boring.

Here are 16 winter jackets for eye-catching style and warmth.

The sustainable parka

Unisex Wuxly Comox Parka, $950

Wuxly’s made-in-Canada parka is temperature rated to minus 25 degrees and eco-friendly. The shell and lining are both made with 100 per cent recycled, post-consumer materials. It’s available in sizes XS to XXXL (in selected colours) and comes with a five-year warranty.

The big-pocket puffer

Men’s Zegna Puffer, $2,915

This shapely designer puffer jacket features a goose down filling, roomy patch pockets and interesting stitching details. Bonus: it’s currently on sale for 35 per cent off.

The Matrix coat

Men’s Moncler Hanoverian Jacket, $2,600

Made in a high-shine nylon laqué fabric, this down-and-feather-filled coat is at once iconic and futuristic. There’s a detachable hood, a branded patch pocket on one arm, and eye-catching snap button closures throughout.

The neon Italian puffer

Guiseppe di Morabito Puffer, $1,036

Love a bold colour? This short Italian-made puffer will definitely stand out, whether you’re on the slopes or on the TTC. The drawstrings are functional and eye-catching, and the tall stand collar offers extra protection from the elements.

The bold pattern puffer

Women’s Hilary MacMillan Plaid Puffer, $325

This cropped puffer by Toronto designer Hilary MacMillan looks great with the matching snowsuit but could also be styled with your favourite black T-shirt and leggings. The chic cut is offered in two custom prints and comes with a two-way front zipper for versatility.

The long-neck parka

Men’s Patagonia Frozen Range Parka, $749

If you’re looking for a classic parka you can wear for years and years, this extra warm style from Patagonia is a solid contender. The 100 per cent recycled polyester exterior fabric is waterproof and breathable, and it’s insulated with 700-fill-power recycled duck and goose down.

The practical anorak

Men’s Mango Anorak, $200

A great option if you’re on a budget, this jacket from Mango is made in part with recycled fabric and filling. The mustard-yellow and black colour-block design adds interest, and there are plenty of zip pockets for all of your devices and winter accessories.



The futuristic jacket

Men’s Kanuk Iwaki Jacket, $1,500



Temperature rated to minus 25 degrees, this made-in-Montreal jacket features a synthetic down filling and a windproof, waterproof and breathable shell that’s made in part with recycled materials. Mostly, we’re just fans of the graphic, high-contrast design.

The stylish sheepskin

Women’s Therma Kōta Bergman Coat, $1,990

This natural sheepskin coat features a removable belt and is fully reversible. It’s also made-to-order in Canada in just a few weeks, so you can get something that will fit just right. Not so patient? A few sizes and colours of the Bergman are available as ready-to-ship styles.

The plush sherpa coat

Women’s Banana Republic Sherpa Officer Coat, $720

If you don’t already have a teddy bear coat in your wardrobe, we suggest this slightly oversized number. It’s fully lined, made with a wool and polyester blend, and offered in a flattering camel colour.

The luxurious fur-collar coat

Women’s Mackage Adali Coat, $1,190

Available in five rich colours, this fitted coat features a 800-fill-power traceable duck down filling. Details like storm cuffs, a windproof shell and insulated pockets will help keep you comfortable in temps as low as minus 20 degrees.

The suave parka

Men’s Canada Goose Langford Parka, $1,595

A fashionable update to the classic parka, the Langford is made with an Italian wool fabric that’s decidedly sophisticated but also windproof and durable. It’s made in Canada, temperature rated to minus 25 degrees, and comes with a lifetime warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

The watertight parka

Men’s Frank and Oak Capital Parka, $549

Offered in sizes XS to XXL, Canadian label Frank and Oak’s Capital parka is made with recycled polyester and temperature rated to minus 30 degrees. It looks extra sleek thanks to the seam-sealed construction, which also helps keep water out.

The elegant long parka

Women’s Arc’teryx Alessa Parka, $750

This elegant long parka by Vancouver-based Arc’teryx is made with a breathable, waterproof and windproof fabric and a recycled synthetic insulation. It’s also produced in a factory that is Fair Trade Certified.

The versatile puffer

Women’s Rudsak Evita Puffer, $845

This warm extra-long puffer by Montreal-based Rudsak features duck down fill, glossy zippers, side vents, a removable hood, interior backpack straps to carry it when not worn, and more. Also available in black.

The sporty cropped puffer

Women’s Aritzia Super (Re)Puff Shorty, $225

Aritzia’s puffer coats are available in a veritable rainbow of colours, lengths and finishes. Made with a regenerated nylon fabric and a recycled polyester filling, this fashionably cropped style will keep you warm in temperatures as cold as minus 20 degrees.