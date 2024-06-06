Five shopping guides for every personality

Is there any better way to spend an afternoon than shopping to your heart’s delight? With more than 330 stores, Square One Shopping Centre is the largest shopping destination in Ontario—and the second largest in Canada. You’ll find the latest fashion and coolest technology, plus innovative eats, fun entertainment and so much more. If you’re not sure where to start or need some inspiration, check out these five shopping guides customized for every personality.

For the tech enthusiast

If you’re looking for the newest technology, Square One has you covered. Discover the latest iPhone and Apple Watch at the newly relocated and expanded Apple store, which is the first in Canada to offer a dedicated Apple Pickup station where customers can collect online orders. If you’re all about Android life, explore, buy and activate the newest Galaxy devices at Samsung. Head to the newly renovated Telus to check out phones, plans and internet options on Canada’s most-awarded network. Don’t forget to swing by Best Buy Mobile for the best choice of phones, networks and accessories (plus pro advice from a team of specialists).

For the fashion-forward

Square One is the destination for all things stylish. Shopping with the whole fam? Head to Aritzia for trendy outfits for ladies, then pop over to Uniqlo for affordable basics for everyone. Find everyday menswear and stylish, affordable suits at the new Tip Top. For contemporary men’s and women’s fashion, explore the collections at Simons, (its sole location in the GTA) Oak + Fort, Frank And Oak and Mango. For jeans and sportswear, check out the newly expanded Jack & Jones. In the market for a designer suit? Head to Harry Rosen for options from classic brands like Hugo Boss and Giorgio Armani. For more lux brands, Holt Renfrew (which now houses a newly expanded Burberry store) is the spot for men’s and women’s clothing, beauty, shoes and more. Upgrade your accessory game with a classic watch from the timeless Swiss Rolex or a pair of crystal earrings at the newly relocated and expanded Swarovski. Finally, keep your eyes open for Abercrombie & Fitch and Burberry which are opening their doors in the mall soon.

For the social foodie

For the homebody

Square One offers home decor for every style and budget. Find soft throws, sweet-smelling candles and other cozy home goods at Indigo. Upgrade your bedding and towels at Linen Chest, then head to Simons for a unique selection of décor goods, like Marimekko table linens. Stop at Crate & Barrel for contemporary design and high-quality goods, from kitchen utensils to sofas. If you’re planning a dinner party, get inspired to create a stunning tablescape at Fox Home. For big-ticket items like a new refrigerator or living room set, visiting Hudson’s Bay is a must (it’s home to Canada’s leading gift registry program, too).

For the athletic type

Get moving with all of the sportswear and outdoor gear available at Square One. Grab a pair of classic Jordans or Converse sneakers or apparel at Sport Check or Nike (opening their newly expanded 17,000-square-foot location this Summer). Yogis will want to check out Lululemon Athletica for yoga-inspired outfits and accessories and stay tuned for Alo, which is opening its doors this Fall. Outdoor enthusiasts can find what they need for their next hike at Arc’teryx, from rain shells to climbing apparel. And campers won’t want to miss Mountain Equipment Company for all kinds of outdoorsy gear to suit every expertise level, whether you’re pitching a tent in the backyard or heading to Algonquin.

For a complete list of newly opened, renovated, and relocated stores, visit shopsquareone.com.