Seventeen Father’s Day gift ideas that are anything but boring

Seventeen Father’s Day gift ideas that are anything but boring

From a box of sustainable seafood to a smart home gym, here are some creative gifts for the dads and father figures in your life.

Sleek water carbonator

Aarke Carbonator III, $299

The Aarke Carbonator turns tap water into sparkling within seconds, and it’s available in eight finishes including copper, black chrome and stainless steel.

Kitchen do-it-all

Ninja Foodie Smart XL Pro, $400

This multitasking, family-sized appliance functions as a grill, air fryer and griddle.

Smart home gym

The Mirror, $1,645

Lululemon’s wall-mounted workout screen offers live and on-demand classes for everything from kickboxing to guided meditation.

Luxe tool belt

La Companie Robinson gardening tool belt, $207

Designed for horticulturists, this gardening tool belt is handmade in Quebec using vegetable-tanned leather.

Gaming console

Nintendo Switch—OLED model, $450

The latest Nintendo Switch model, released in October 2021, boasts a brighter, seven-inch OLED screen and improved audio.

Personalized sneakers

Nike React Vision by you, $190

Nike’s trainers are completely customizable, including everything from the type of material to the stitch colour.

Pickleball paddle

Recess Hyde Park pickleball paddle, $94

Recess’s paddle features a durable fiberglass surface and leather-wrapped handle for optimal grip.

Bluetooth fire pit

BioLite FirePit Plus, $350

This portable, Bluetooth-enabled firepit is dependable and can burn standard logs or charcoal.

Handmade mugs

Jeo Polger Chunk mugs, $50

Jae Polger’s wheel-thrown, stoneware mugs are handmade in Calgary and microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Gourmet Italian fare

Porta small box, starting at $50

Porta—a subscription service—delivers delish frozen pizzas, pastas and desserts to select postal codes in Ontario. Gift cards are available for various box sizes and combinations.

Old-school juicer

Verve culture Mexican citrus juicer, $199

Verve’s recycled-aluminum citrus juicer was cast in sand, hand-polished and features a strainer to catch seeds for the perfect glass of freshly squeezed OJ.

Minimalist bike rack

Three-in-one wall-mounted back rack, $150

Designed and made in Montreal, this wall-mounted bicycle rack by Studio Maisonnette has shoe hooks and a helmet shelf space.

Fashionable slides

Kyoto soft footbed, $190

These comfortable German-made, nubuck leather Birkenstocks are available in a variety of earth-toned colours.

Wild-caught seafood

Fogo Island Fish Punt Box, $300

The Punt Box from Fogo Island Fish features premium Atlantic cod, northern pink shrimp and snow crab—perfect option for the culinary enthusiast.

Wireless headphones

Bang and Olfusen Beoplay portal wireless gaming headphones, $550

Designed for gaming, these luxe Bang and Olufsen headphones have noise-cancellation features and a virtual boom arm microphone, for excellent crisp audio.

Signet ring

Mejuri slim retangular signet ring, $178

Mejuri’s rectangular signet ring is available in a variety of metals, including yellow gold, silver and titanium.

Award-winning knife set

Kilne knife set, $189

This six-piece knife set from the Canadian cookware company Kilne, comes with a bread knife, shears and a magnetic knife block.