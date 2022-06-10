Seventeen Father’s Day gift ideas that are anything but boring
From a box of sustainable seafood to a smart home gym, here are some creative gifts for the dads and father figures in your life.
Sleek water carbonator
Aarke Carbonator III, $299
The Aarke Carbonator turns tap water into sparkling within seconds, and it’s available in eight finishes including copper, black chrome and stainless steel.
Kitchen do-it-all
Ninja Foodie Smart XL Pro, $400
This multitasking, family-sized appliance functions as a grill, air fryer and griddle.
Smart home gym
The Mirror, $1,645
Lululemon’s wall-mounted workout screen offers live and on-demand classes for everything from kickboxing to guided meditation.
Luxe tool belt
La Companie Robinson gardening tool belt, $207
Designed for horticulturists, this gardening tool belt is handmade in Quebec using vegetable-tanned leather.
Gaming console
Nintendo Switch—OLED model, $450
The latest Nintendo Switch model, released in October 2021, boasts a brighter, seven-inch OLED screen and improved audio.
Personalized sneakers
Nike React Vision by you, $190
Nike’s trainers are completely customizable, including everything from the type of material to the stitch colour.
Pickleball paddle
Recess Hyde Park pickleball paddle, $94
Recess’s paddle features a durable fiberglass surface and leather-wrapped handle for optimal grip.
Bluetooth fire pit
BioLite FirePit Plus, $350
This portable, Bluetooth-enabled firepit is dependable and can burn standard logs or charcoal.
Handmade mugs
Jae Polger’s wheel-thrown, stoneware mugs are handmade in Calgary and microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Gourmet Italian fare
Porta small box, starting at $50
Porta—a subscription service—delivers delish frozen pizzas, pastas and desserts to select postal codes in Ontario. Gift cards are available for various box sizes and combinations.
Old-school juicer
Verve culture Mexican citrus juicer, $199
Verve’s recycled-aluminum citrus juicer was cast in sand, hand-polished and features a strainer to catch seeds for the perfect glass of freshly squeezed OJ.
Minimalist bike rack
Three-in-one wall-mounted back rack, $150
Designed and made in Montreal, this wall-mounted bicycle rack by Studio Maisonnette has shoe hooks and a helmet shelf space.
Fashionable slides
Kyoto soft footbed, $190
These comfortable German-made, nubuck leather Birkenstocks are available in a variety of earth-toned colours.
Wild-caught seafood
Fogo Island Fish Punt Box, $300
The Punt Box from Fogo Island Fish features premium Atlantic cod, northern pink shrimp and snow crab—perfect option for the culinary enthusiast.
Wireless headphones
Bang and Olfusen Beoplay portal wireless gaming headphones, $550
Designed for gaming, these luxe Bang and Olufsen headphones have noise-cancellation features and a virtual boom arm microphone, for excellent crisp audio.
Signet ring
Mejuri slim retangular signet ring, $178
Mejuri’s rectangular signet ring is available in a variety of metals, including yellow gold, silver and titanium.
Award-winning knife set
Kilne knife set, $189
This six-piece knife set from the Canadian cookware company Kilne, comes with a bread knife, shears and a magnetic knife block.