How to spend four luxurious self-care days in Bloor-Yorkville

How to spend four luxurious self-care days in Bloor-Yorkville

From the top of your head to the tip of your toes, these are some ways you can indulge in self-care in Toronto’s hottest neighbourhood.

You know what a bar crawl is, but have you ever done a self-care crawl? If there’s anything the past few years have taught us, it’s that self-care is vital. With slow-, intentional- and even soft-living lifestyles trending across social spheres everywhere, we put together the ultimate Toronto self-care itinerary so you can treat yourself with ease and luxury. The Bloor-Yorkville area has everything you need in one great location, no matter your needs and wants—from prepping and pampering yourself for an exciting evening ahead, indulging in some me-time or some downtime with your besties or even being a little impulsive and changing up your look.

Take a day (or four) for yourself and your loved ones to get pampered from head to toe with these four itineraries, including some of Bloor-Yorkville’s most-loved spots for beauty and wellness.

Date night

Spa at the Windsor Arms , 18 St Thomas St.

Axe & Hatchet Grooming Club , 101 Yorkville Ave. #12B

Fiorio Cumberland , 136 Cumberland St.

Elevate your usual date night and make a whole day of it with Bloor-Yorkville. Located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Windsor Arms Hotel, the Windsor Arms Hotel Spa is the perfect place to start. Indulge in all things relaxation, from the rejuvenating Firming Seaweed Body Wrap and custom facials to their De-Stress couples Swedish massage and more. Stunning city views and gorgeous natural light make for the perfect shot of post-spa day selfies, so you can make it Instagram official. All that’s left is for you both to get dinner-date ready with some help from Axe & Hatchet—where they’ll line you up (literally) and even help maintain your beard—and Fiorio Cumberland—where deep conditioning treatments and blowouts are a treat. What’s better? You won’t have to venture out too far since you can also indulge in some of the city’s finest fare in Bloor-Yorkville.

Girl’s Day

Majesty’s Pleasure , 102 Yorkville Ave. Unit 5

Winks Eyelash Boutique , 89 Bloor St. W. #200

Caudalie , 17 Hazelton Ave.

Girls just wanna have fun and, well, treat themselves before hitting the town to treat themselves again. Set the mood for a day (and night) of enjoyment with all your gals and pals right in the heart of Bloor-Yorkville. Start the day by meeting at the Majesty’s Pleasure spa bar. Get some bubbly going while you indulge in a custom mani-pedi of your choice and, if time permits, a glamorous facial treatment. Then, make your way over to Winks Eyelash Boutique to prep and prime your lashes and brows, be that with a lash lift and tint paired with a brow shape and lamination or opt for a full-on glam lash extension set. The lash and brow technicians and Winks, like Azi, will walk you through the best look for your face shape and lifestyle before carefully delivering impeccable service and results. Finish your afternoon at Caudalie, a French-inspired boutique spa, with a luxurious body treatment, like the crushed cabernet (yes, that cabernet) scrub or a vine body wrap. Each treatment is created with your concerns—and relaxation—in mind and uses only clean, effective and sustainable products. You’ll all be ready to take on the evening feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Looking for a change

LEONETTI+co Salon , 114 Cumberland St. Suite 201

Spa at the Four Seasons , 60 Yorkville Ave.

Salon Dew , 68 Scollard St.

We’ve all been there, whether it’s because you’re finally stepping out to enjoy the city again or simply want to change your look for the coming season. The best way to step into self-love is with self-care. Start with some new locks at LEONETTI+co. Founded by online and media beauty expert Salvatore Leonetti, you’re sure to get a pro-approved opinion and recommendations on any new look you’re going for. Continue your day with some inner-zen by indulging in services catering to the physical body, such as hair treatments and mani-pedi combos, to holistic body and spirit-focused treatments, like a massage followed by a psychic reading at the Spa at Four Seasons. Finally, get dolled up for no other reason than because you can. Book some time at Salon Dew to get a custom makeup and glam session, so all you need to do is slip into your best outfit before making your way to Yorkville’s range of bars and restaurants (solo or with a friend).

Relaxing me-day

Stillwater Spa at the Park Hyatt , 4 Avenue Rd.

Haartek Salon , Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W.

Solo Bace , 860 Yonge St.

Nothing says reset and refresh for the fall season like a day all about you. Start your morning at the newly opened Stillwater Spa at the Park Hyatt for a custom body treatment, curated by your RMT. Most body treatments start with a scrub and moisturizing session followed by a relaxing massage—what’s not to love? All products used during your services are aromatherapeutic and made with good-for-you ingredients, so they’ll help soothe, uplift or energize your mind and spirits as much as they treat your skin and muscles. And just in case you want to bring the spa home with you, you can purchase a selection of the spa’s products. Follow your relaxing morning with hand, foot and nail treatments and a fresh wax at Haartek Salon before getting your hair cut, coloured, treated and styled at Solo Bace. Say goodbye to any stress and hello to a new, improved and relaxed you!

Click here to explore more ways you can treat yourself and your loved ones in Bloor-Yorkville and see what else the area has in store.