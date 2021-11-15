Support local this winter and shop at One Of A Kind Winter Show

Making gift shopping for family and friends both fun and easy, The One of a Kind Show is Toronto’s popular one-stop-shop for unique and local artisan-made gifts

Looking for gifts that would impress even the people who are hardest to shop for? Maybe it feels like the time to make the conscious choice to support small, local businesses that the pandemic has deeply impacted? Whatever the reason, discover the best in the Canadian made at the One of A Kind (OOAK) Winter Show.

Since 1975, the flagship event has connected makers and buyers with a shared appreciation for craft through its seasonal shows. A highlight for shoppers, OOAK is known for bringing the country’s most talented artisans together. But OOAK isn’t just any marketplace; it’s also a meeting place where like-minded individuals gather to celebrate creativity and champion small businesses. Back after a 20-month pause, the comeback event runs from November 25 to December 5 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place.

A popular pre-holiday tradition, this is where in-the-know GTA-ers go to find thoughtful gifts that have a personal touch. From decorative keepsakes, delicious bites, functional everyday goods, and timeless treasures, the One Of A Kind Show makes it easy to shop for beautifully made gifts that are sure to impress everyone on your list!

With 400 exhibitors, spending time at OOAK is a great activity to attend with family and friends. You can roam the many aisles of quality made, mostly limited produced goods together, while getting to know the people behind the products. Here, show fans can reconnect with favourite makers and experience the delight of discovering new vendors. Live streamers will find plenty to see, do and try that would excite their viewers. Even first-timers will find the day passing—and their bags being filled with goodies—all too quickly.

With close to half of the vendors being women-owned small businesses, supporting independent makers and sharing the gifting local has never been easier. Whether it’s a handmade ceramic bowl or a handbag made from plant-based leather, every item has a story and is made with love and intention. Keep reading for some of our favourites at this year’s show.

For the foodies:

Edna’s Pickles, Mississauga – A show favourite since debuting at OOAK 2004, you’ll find the most flavourful Indian chutneys and relishes that would liven up any dish—from rice to grilled meats. Use them as a dip, served in sandwiches or even topping goat cheese.

For the eco-conscious:

The Good Card, Puslinch – With wildflower seeds embedded within the line of simple, elegant greeting cards, recipients can choose to keep their cards or plant them in soil for a gift that keeps on giving.

For the fashionista:

Isabelle Kapsaskis, Montreal – Elegant with beautiful textures, her rings, earrings and pendants are handcrafted statement pieces with a subtle look with organic shapes inspired by nature.

For the little ones:

Bitsy Atwold, Toronto – From Indigenous First Nations “paper dress up” (this collection was made in partnership with Kayla Todd, an Oneida artist from 6 Nations Iroquois) to diabetes-themed magnetic doll sets, these toys help address big issues and promote inclusivity by accurately representing those experiencing serious medical and mental health difficulties.

Pure Colour Baby, Kingston – Made using organic materials, this stylish babywear brand is designed with its “Grow with Me” philosophy. All babywear is available in a range of colours and has cuffs and waistbands that are stretchy or adjustable—this means little ones’ outfits can comfortably last through multiple sizes.

For the fashion and art lover:

Rachael Meckling Fashion Illustration, Saskatoon – Perfect for those who love style and fashion, the prints and illustrations by this fashion illustrator and Ryerson alumnus will also be available on tote bags, shirts, and underwear this season. For the truly personalized gift, Meckling also does custom portraits on the spot.

For unique giftables:

Canadian Stitchery, Toronto – Semi-DIY, all crafty and totally quirky, these modern cross stitch kits are a mash-up of traditional cross stitch with laser cut designs on sustainable wood templates. We especially love the ugly sweater ornament kit.

Click here to book tickets and explore the One Of A Kind Show from November 25 to December 5 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place.

In partnership with the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, the One Of A Kind Show will implement all applicable COVID-19 safety procedures recommended by the Province of Ontario, including following the province’s vaccine passport system, timed entry, mandatory face masks, wider aisles to accommodate social distancing, digital ticketing and carefully coordinated crowd flow.