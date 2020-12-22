Here are 10 last-minute local gifts you can still grab via curbside pickup

With in-person browsing against the law, Toronto shoppers had to plan early this holiday season. But it’s 2020, and we’re all exhausted, and so it’s understandable if gift-shopping has fallen behind the million and one other items on our priority lists—like taking a long bath and staring into the abyss. To that end, here are 10 great presents you can still order from local boutiques and pickup at their door before Christmas.

Family time package from Crying Out Loud

This Danforth boutique carries curated care packages, including one designed to facilitate family bonding. Inside is an abstract patterned puzzle from Areaware, a card set, a three-year journal for kids with daily reflective questions and a gourmet chocolate bar (presumably for sharing with your family, though we don’t judge). Order by December 23 for pickup on Christmas Eve. $75, cryingoutloud.ca.

Tall candles from Easy Tiger

Shoppers can order through Easy Tiger’s website for curbside pickup, and since they have a café inside, they also let in two people at a time if you want to check out anything in person. Tall, skinny candles are trending this season—there’s something soothing about watching them slowly melt into indistinguishable blobs—and this sherbet-coloured pair will brighten the mood of any sullen winter-hater. Ordering open until 8 p.m. (and 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve). $16 for two, easytiger.ca.

Dirty martini trio from Cocktail Emporium

Cocktail Emporium has put together a collection of accoutrements ideal for the martini-lover in your life. The trio comes with Dirty Sue olive juice, Tillen Farms lemon-twist olives soaked in vermouth, and olive bitters from Bitter Truth. $40 for all three, cocktailemporium.com.

Ikebana bowls from Pictus Goods

For fans of the Japanese art of floral arrangements, this Junction gift shop recently received a new shipment of their coveted ikebana bowls, which display whimsical, upright dried flowers. Each piece is handmade from maple in British Columbia. Same-day curbside pick-up is available with two hours notice, and they’re open until 6 p.m. through December 23 (and 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve). $90, pictusgoods.com.

Cozy mitts from Park and Province

These stylish, ultra-warm mitts have just been re-stocked at Trinity Bellwods’ Park and Province. They’re made of water-repellent sheep’s leather with a super-soft Primaloft lining. Curbside pickup is open until 6 p.m. until December 24, and the local delivery option at checkout guarantees arrival before Christmas. $178, parkprovince.com.

Christmas card from Outer Layer

This Queen West shop has got you covered if you’re looking for punchy, pop culture-y gifts. This Cardi B–inspired greeting card is a great choice for anyone who can’t get the catchy tune out of their heads. They’re able to fill online curbside orders within a couple of hours, and they’re are also taking orders at the door, provided the shopper knows what they want. $7, outerlayer.com.

Astrological calendar from Curiosa

The Harbord Street haunt still has some of these planners, which, along with weekly and monthly planning sections, include a comprehensive guide to all moon movements, planetary placements and other astrologically significant moments of 2021. Curbside pick-up is available for items ordered online and the store will also deliver within a local range for a $15 fee; until Christmas Eve, orders placed between 10 a.m. and midnight will arrive the next day by 8 p.m. $45, curiosasociety.com.

Banana pipe from Superette

If you’re in need of some last-minute cannabis-themed stocking stuffers, Superette’s products are available for curbside pickup at one of their two Toronto locations. This ceramic banana-shaped pipe, for instance, is available within two hours at the Summerhill outlet. $46, superette.com.

Clean beauty gift box from Token

Leslieville’s Token doesn’t have an online store, so they’re offering curbside pickup through their door, over the phone or through email. Products is viewable through the window, so shoppers can peer inside, knock on the door and pick out goods on the spot. They’re making their own gift boxes right now, including this one that’s all about clean beauty. It contains a refreshing rose facial mist, a bamboo toothbrush, two musky scents of Woodlot soap and a Himalayan salt soak. Bonus: it comes in a cute box that obliterates the need for wrapping paper. $62.

Colourful bonsai trees from Ava’s Appletree

This natural kids’ store in the Beaches has re-stocked this popular set of 10 bonsai trees from Ocamora Toys, meant to represent trees and shrubs from the natural world. They’re hand-cut, sanded and treated in Spain with vibrant eco-friendly water-based dyes. Curbside pickup available with one-day lead time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. $63, avasappletree.com.

