Here are 10 essentials for all your pandemic knitting, weaving and other stitching projects

Here are 10 essentials for all your pandemic knitting, weaving and other stitching projects

Knitting, punch needling, weaving—all are great ways to pass the time until you get the jab. Here are 10 essentials to help you get started on your next project.

A high-end needle

Oxford punch needle, $51

Of all yarn crafts, punch needling is probably the easiest to pick up (and the most satisfying). This punch needle features an ergonomic maple handle and works with different weights and types of yarn.

A quirky cross-stitch kit

Toronto Streetcar kit, starting at $26

Even if you dread the thought of returning to your morning TTC commute, this cheeky cross-stitch kit is sure to spark some joy and nostalgia. It comes with a pattern, all the coloured thread you’ll need, a tapestry needle and a detailed instruction booklet.

A hank of hand-dyed mohair

Lichen and Lace marsh mohair, $32 each

This fluffy mohair yarn is hand-dyed in New Brunswick and contains a mix of kid mohair and silk—perfect for knitting a lightweight summer shawl. Each 50-gram hank contains 420 metres of yarn.

Eco-friendly crochet hooks

Loopy Mango crochet hook, $21

Loopy Mango’s 19-millimetre bamboo crochet hooks are a green upgrade from plastic tools. Plus, they come with a reusable millennial-pink storage pouch.

Italian merino wool

Sugarbush Bold, $17

This 100-per-cent Italian merino wool, produced by Canadian manufacturer Sugarbush, is a must for those looking to DIY the iconic cable-knit pullover made famous by the best Hollywood Chris in Knives Out.

A neat accessory pouch

Cocoknits accessory roll, $49

Cocoknits’s origami-style accessory roll is crafted from thick, washable paper and comes with four compartments to house all your tools, accessories and notions.

A pretty handkerchief embroidery kit

Anna and Lapin embroidery handkerchief kit, $49

This dainty flowers and ribbon handkerchief embroidery kit—perfect for Bridgerton cosplay—comes with 100-per-cent linen handkerchiefs, embroidery thread and chaco paper.

A loom for weaving novices

Roving Textiles weaving kit, $120

This beginner looming kit, designed and handcrafted in Canada, comes with all the tools you’ll need for your first weaving project.

Beginner-friendly yarn

Wool and the Gang crazy sexy wool, $29 each

Wool and the Gang’s bestselling chunky-weight wool is perfect for beginners. It’s sourced from small family farms in the Andes and tinted using a low-impact dying process.

A latch hook kit for a gorgeous wall hanging

We Are Knitters unfolding latch hook kit, $122

This latch hook kit by We Are Knitters includes all the accessories needed to make a glorious wall hanging, plus your choice of three different colours of yarn.