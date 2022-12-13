Shop holiday gifts for every man on your list

Shop holiday gifts for every man on your list

Harry Rosen’s curated gift guide streamlines the search for something special

Seemingly, in the blink of an eye, we’ve entered mid-December. This very special time of year highlights a divide between those who began their holiday shopping early and those who didn’t. Luckily, with the season’s biggest celebrations still a couple of weeks away, Harry Rosen’s curated list of gifts for men is here to make the shopping experience seamless.

This year, the iconic fashion retailer has developed an expansive catalogue of products from different brands carried in stores across Canada. Organized by price point and every type of personality on your shopping list, each item embodies the craftsmanship and excellence hallmark to Harry Rosen. Whether you want to splurge on someone special or are looking for more economical gift suggestions, there’s plenty to get excited about this gift-giving season.. From the globetrotter to the homebody, you’ll find no trouble keeping your handsome loved ones happy with a selection of gifts that eliminate the guesswork.

The Timeless Gentleman

Best suited for the Timeless Gentleman are gifts with sophistication and longevity. Think evergreen fashion accessories like Prada’s Enamel Logo Card Holder or this cozy Cashmere Solid Scarf by HAROLD—Harry Rosen’s new private label. If a stocking stuffer is more your style, opt for TOM FORD’s Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum for a scent as classic as he is.

Explore more gift ideas for the Timeless Gentleman here.

The Elegant Outdoorsman

He’s always on the go and knows the best place to watch the sun set. Help prepare the Elegant Outdoorsman in your life for his next big adventure with gifts like the practically indestructible Miir Wide Mouth Bottle, a trendy Zip Up Sweater by Polo Ralph Lauren crafted from fluffy sherpa, or the Brunello Cucinelli Mountain-Style Calfskin Boots for something more luxurious.

Explore more gift ideas for the Elegant Outdoorsman here.

The Intrepid Globetrotter

Jetset and sensible, the Intrepid Globetrotter boards even a redeye flight looking his most put together. Reach for gifts that he’ll have no problem packing into his case, such as the Sunbathers Silk-Cotton Shirt—the perfect outfit for a beachside photo-op. For items that balance utility and style, consider the Ezra Arthur Leather Passport Case in dark green or the Bellrow Tech Kit for busy work trips.

Explore more gift ideas for the Intrepid Globetrotter here.

The Endurance Athlete

The Endurance Athlete is committed to physical improvement and sees the world as his playground. Help him take his workout anywhere he goes with Alo’s ultra-durable Traveller Yoga Mat. If you know his size, the lightweight Technical Hybrid Running Shorts by On Running is a gift with long-lasting appeal. And for the present that needs no explanation, Baxter of California’s aluminum-free deodorant is a guaranteed pleaser.

Explore more gift ideas for the Endurance Athlete here.

The Laid-Back Homebody

Snow days are his time to shine. Equipped with the know-how to live well at home, the Laid-Back Homebody enjoys every day in luxury. For him, comfort-driven gifts designed to further enrich his daily rituals will make the best presents. Polo Ralph Lauren’s Emery Fleece Lined Slipper is a chic and affordable option fit for everyday use. Meanwhile, unwrapping the Flîk Fire home-safe mini fire pit is sure to deliver a memorable conversation piece. For a special splurge, give him the forever-in-style Zimmerli Silk Pyjamas he’ll never want to change out of.

Explore more gift ideas for the Laid-Back Homebody here.

The Self-Care King

His near-perfect image maintained by ​​a disciplined and complex grooming regimen is what makes the Self-Care King so commendable. This man knows how to go above and beyond when caring for himself. While he might be the one you go to for skincare tips, Harry Rosen’s gift guide will let you have your turn as the self-care guru by gifting him hotlist items like this Reusable Silicone Eye Mask, Captain Fawcett’s Beard Oil and Comb Gift Set, or the invigorating Viking Eau De Parfum by Creed.

Explore more gift ideas for the Self-Care King here.

The Casual Guy

Fuss-free and light-hearted yet never aloof, the Casual Guy likes to keep things cool and down to earth. For the most seemingly carefree fellows on your list, reach for the dude-approved SAXX Ultra Boxer Briefs. The G-Shock GX56BB1 Watch is a go-to gadget idea and Emporio Armani’s EArctic Sustainable Collection Logo Sherpa Baseball Cap is the fashion accessory he can embrace year-long.

Explore more gift ideas for the Casual Guy here.

Not sure which category the man on your list fits into? Don’t worry; Harry’s Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone. To make things even easier, the gift guide also allows you to narrow down gift ideas by price point too. Shop from a catalogue of stylish suggestions available from under $100; under $250; under $500 and high-end luxury. Happy shopping, and happy holidays!