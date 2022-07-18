Essential gear for next-level campers

Essential gear for next-level campers

A handful of glam accessories to trick out your long weekend

A folding chair

This collapsible Snow Peak canvas chair features bamboo legs and aluminum supports. $290. ssense.com

A roomy cooler

Yeti’s Roadie keeps food and wine cool for days. $350. yeti.ca

A portable speaker

The Sonos Roam smart speaker is waterproof and drop resistant. $229. sonos.com

Some sleek campfire tools

Making s’mores is a breeze with Solo Stove’s stainless steel roasting skewers. $100. ca.solostove.com

A bright bucket hat

This water-repellent Tilley bucket hat is made in Canada and offers UPF 50 protection. $90. tilley.com

Tasty snacks

Scarborough’s Handfuel sells hand-tossed nut clusters, perfect for late-night munchies. $27 for four. handfuel.ca

Trail shoes

Ecco’s kicks, made for outdoor runs, are lightweight and offer plenty of grip and traction. $220. ecco.com

A stand-up paddleboard

This Level Six package comes with an inflatable board, a paddle, a leash and a pressure pump. $1,350. completepaddler.ca

A portable espresso maker

Stay caffeinated on the go with Wacaco’s hand-powered device. $127. nordstrom.ca

A small headlamp

A lightweight headlamp is a must-have for night hikes or trips to the outhouse. $82. good2goco.ca

A rechargeable lantern

This 400-lumen lamp is weatherproof and features six lighting modes. $83. good2goco.ca

Mosquito repellent

Thermacell’s repeller can be used at camp or clipped on for deep-woods hikes. $50. mec.ca