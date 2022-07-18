Essential gear for next-level campers
A handful of glam accessories to trick out your long weekend
A folding chair
This collapsible Snow Peak canvas chair features bamboo legs and aluminum supports. $290. ssense.com
A roomy cooler
Yeti’s Roadie keeps food and wine cool for days. $350. yeti.ca
A portable speaker
The Sonos Roam smart speaker is waterproof and drop resistant. $229. sonos.com
Some sleek campfire tools
Making s’mores is a breeze with Solo Stove’s stainless steel roasting skewers. $100. ca.solostove.com
A bright bucket hat
This water-repellent Tilley bucket hat is made in Canada and offers UPF 50 protection. $90. tilley.com
Tasty snacks
Scarborough’s Handfuel sells hand-tossed nut clusters, perfect for late-night munchies. $27 for four. handfuel.ca
Trail shoes
Ecco’s kicks, made for outdoor runs, are lightweight and offer plenty of grip and traction. $220. ecco.com
A stand-up paddleboard
This Level Six package comes with an inflatable board, a paddle, a leash and a pressure pump. $1,350. completepaddler.ca
A portable espresso maker
Stay caffeinated on the go with Wacaco’s hand-powered device. $127. nordstrom.ca
A small headlamp
A lightweight headlamp is a must-have for night hikes or trips to the outhouse. $82. good2goco.ca
A rechargeable lantern
This 400-lumen lamp is weatherproof and features six lighting modes. $83. good2goco.ca
Mosquito repellent
Thermacell’s repeller can be used at camp or clipped on for deep-woods hikes. $50. mec.ca