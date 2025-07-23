Twelve Bloor-Yorkville boutiques and fashion destinations to refresh your summer wardrobe

Year-round, Bloor-Yorkville is the premier destination for food, fashion, culture and wellness in Toronto, and this pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood’s reputation for delivering unrivalled shopping experiences is taken to a whole new level once summer arrives.

The annual Couture for a Cause – Yorkville Fashion Show returns to Bloor-Yorkville bigger, bolder and better than ever before on July 30, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Presented by Hairdressers for Love & Peace, Rogers and Bloor-Yorkville in support of CAMH, this one-of-a-kind event transforms the Village of Yorkville Park on Cumberland Street into the epicentre of the city’s fashion, beauty and cultural scenes. Area retailers, local designers, salons and restaurants come together to present this not-to-be-missed evening that features cocktails, dinner, live music, the Canadian Olympic breakdancing team and multiple fashion shows, complete with 60 models and an epic 2,000-foot runway. Admission is free, but a donation secures you a reserved seat or table with food and drink service.

Whether you’re shopping for a fierce new look for the event or just want to give your summertime wardrobe a refresh, Bloor-Yorkville’s array of top-tier fashion retailers has something for every style sense and occasion.

119 Corbo (119 Yorkville Ave.) Mother-daughter duo Linda Perisa and Gianna Ritacca bring their shared eye for timeless style and contemporary fashion to this chic boutique. Browse footwear, accessories, and trendy pieces from such sought-after designers and brands as Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, Jil Sander and Maison Margiela.

Andrews (Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd.) Browse the curated collections of designer women’s clothing, accessories and footwear at this Bloor-Yorkville institution, which routinely tips its hat to Canadian designers. Not sure where to start? Check out The Edit for plenty of guidance and ideas on the hottest new trends for the season.

ba&sh (118 Yorkville Ave.) Founded by Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, this B Corp-certified boutique specializes in what the duo calls “joyful elegance.” Find Parisian-inspired T-shirts, jumpsuits, overalls and matching sets, as well as shoes, boots and an impressive selection of designer sunglasses.

The Cashmere Shop (24 Bellair St.) Outfit yourself for chilly summer evenings at the cottage or cozy staycation movie nights with this boutique’s heirloom-quality family-focused loungewear, scarves, hats, pants and, of course, blankets—all crafted in Mongolia using Mongolian cashmere.

COS (85 Bloor St. W.) The iconic Swedish retailer’s expansive three-storey Toronto-flagship location celebrates Scandinavian sensibilities, from its store design to the women’s and men’s clothing, footwear and accessories on offer. Bonus: the Bloor-Yorkville location also features its adorable children’s line.

Derek Rose (14 Hazelton Ave.) In addition to a full line of resort wear—such as linen shirts, swimwear and signature Hammam towels—Derek Rose is Toronto’s ultimate destination for warm-weather pyjamas and sleepwear, including slippers, robes, dressing gowns and eye masks.

Eres (126 Cumberland St.) The Paris-based brand’s only Toronto location is a must-visit destination for active women. Slip into high-end swimwear, lingerie, active wear and loungewear, as well as such accessories as hats and sarongs to keep you looking—and feeling—cool from the beach to the pool.

Jean-Paul Fortin (Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd.) Whether casual or dressy, the meticulously hand-picked selection of stylish and sophisticated footwear—from sneakers, sandals and slides to flats and flip-flops—at this renowned Bloor-Yorkville shoe store is perfect for both daytime activities and glam nights out.

Mine & Yours (79 Yorkville Ave.) This is the place to discover a plethora of pre-loved pieces from such designers as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Hermès, Prada and more. The luxury-resale boutique specializes in carefully curated collections for everything from summer weddings to cottage vacations.

Over the Rainbow (Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W.) Low-rise wide leg? High-rise skinny? Mid-rise bootcut? Whatever your preferred jean style, you’ll find it at this family-run premium denim and fashion retailer. Celebrating 50 years in business, Over the Rainbow offers a curated assortment of lifestyle products, including lotions, soaps, spa sets and candles.

TNT (Yorkville Village, 87 Avenue Rd.) Founded in Toronto in 1994, TNT (The New Trend) features contemporary clothing for men and women from more than 350 established and emerging designers from around the world. Featured lines include Patrick Assaraf, Xirena, Aurélein and Bananhot swimwear.

The Webster (121 Scollard St.) The Bloor-Yorkville location of this Miami-based retailer is the only one in Canada, offering men’s and women’s designer fashion, as well as an extensive collection of home decor and beauty products, including vases, artwork, furniture, makeup, skin care items and fragrances.

To explore more of the endless shopping opportunities throughout Bloor-Yorkville, visit the Bloor-Yorkville BIA.