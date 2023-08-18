The ultimate Bloor-Yorkville shopping guide

The sun is setting on another summer, but that’s no reason to be sad. Toronto is bursting with things to do all-season, and for those craving a luxury shopping crawl, Bloor-Yorkville has open arms and, in some places, a literal red carpet

Any excuse is a great excuse to visit Bloor-Yorkville. The neighbourhood is a celebration of the best of the best. It has world-class art galleries, it-spot restaurants, award-winning salons, spas and, of course, chic boutiques. With an epicentre on Yorkville Avenue between Bay Street and Avenue Road, this upscale locale is conveniently close to downtown without feeling as congested and harried. Those who love to shop know that Bloor-Yorkville is the destination for everything from a luxury handbag and dazzling jewels to a vacation outfit and a gourmet meal with a side of extravagant people-watching.

Make it more than a posh pit stop and spend the day exploring opulent shops with your partner or best friend, with our guide to 11 must-stop spots:

Stop 1: Jean-Paul Fortin (Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd.)

Begin by putting your best foot forward at always-on-trend Jean-Paul Fortin. A destination for Canadian footwear since 1964, this is a great spot to pick up the perfect heel for that little black dress or some stylish everyday flats. The shoe curation is impressive, but so is the extremely personalized and attentive service you’ll receive. Come for the shoes, stay for the connection.

Stop 2: Louis Vuitton (150 Bloor St. W.)

A five-minute jaunt down Avenue Road finds you on Bloor Street West. A hub of high-end retailers and lively hustle and bustle, your next stop doesn’t need much introduction. As one of the most recognized luxury fashion houses in the world, Louis Vuitton is an icon. Its well-loved monogrammed handbags, steamer trunks and leather goods all grace this two-storey shop. If a new bag isn’t on the list, maybe something in the watch case will catch your eye.

Stop 3: Dior (The Colonnade, 131 Bloor St. W.)

Then it’s across the street to another major French design house: Dior. It’s stocked with the entire range of ready-to-wear pieces for both men and women, so take your time perusing the footwear, accessories, handbags and jewellery. But it’s more than just fashion—this Dior also carries home furnishings. Snag a floral candle to remind you that summer will be here again.

Stop 4: Swarovski Concept Store (Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W.)

Consider the Swarovski store an all-senses experience. The brand’s Toronto flagship is one of only a handful of concept stores worldwide, featuring a truly immersive wonderland of sights, sounds and textures that bring the store and its sparkling treasures to life. The newly renovated space took inspiration from Swarovski’s iconic octagonal logo to create a shopping experience that’s a celebration of crystal and self-care. A baguette-cut Matrix ring might be fun to exchange with your bestie.

Stop 5: Maison Birks (Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W.)

There’s a 100 per cent chance that something stunning awaits at Maison Birks. The world-renowned brand is synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and premium service, whether you’re seeking out a special baby shower gift, a treat for yourself, wedding party gifts or something unique for your MVP—they are official retailers for Rolex, after all.

Hungry? Eataly is right next door! Call ahead to one of its six restaurants for wait times or opt for some fast-but-fabulous eats from the ample bars and counters, where you can enjoy coffee and a pastry, a slice of Roman-style pizza or a ready-made salad or panini.

Stop 6: Aësop (94 Cumberland St.)

Delightful scents are worth the slight detour north to Cumberland Street for the top-tier body-care brand that’s on everyone’s lips (and faces and hands). The knowledgeable staff will gladly walk you through the range of unique formulas, as beautifully packaged as they are effective. Be sure to add one of the non-greasy hand balms to your list. And maybe one as a host gift, too.

Stop 7: Capsule (69 Yorkville Ave.)

And now onto famed Yorkville Avenue with its bricked streets and charming architecture. Sneakerheads will be itching to stop in at Capsule. The authority on footwear, it carries more than 250 styles, including vintage and elusive cops. If there’s a colourway or style you haven’t been able to find elsewhere, you can bet that Capsule will come through.

Stop 8: Isaia (77 Yorkville Ave.)

Isaia opened its first Canadian standalone boutique in Yorkville in 2021, transforming a unique heritage building on the corner of Bellair Street and Yorkville Avenue. The Italian brand began as a fabric store in the 1920s before branching out to the prestigious handmade men’s tailoring empire that it’s known for today. The upper level offers an elite shopping experience for men, with eyewear, jewellery, footwear, made-to-measure suits and more.

Stop 9: Vrai (111 Yorkville Ave.)

Be sure to book an appointment at Canada’s first Vrai boutique. What makes this company unique is its focus on lab-grown diamonds, which are a sustainable and more financially accessible choice when it comes to fine jewellery. Drop some engagement ring hints or pick up a delicate necklace for layering; every choice is a beautifully sustainable one.

Stop 10: Chanel (98 Yorkville Ave.)

Hope you’re not feeling too shopped out because it’s time for another legend: Chanel. Laid out over three floors in a decidedly Parisian-influenced heritage building, the Toronto flagship offers the luxury, sophistication and je ne sais quoi you expect from the French brand. Like a fashion art gallery, this boutique showcases Chanel’s ready-to-wear line, bags, accessories, jewellery and eyewear. You were wanting a new pair of sunglasses, right?

Stop 11: The Webster (121 Scollard St.)

Congratulations, you’ve officially shopped till you’ve (nearly) dropped—but there’s one more stop on this tour, and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from Yorkville Avenue. The Webster houses brands like The Row and Alaïa in a heritage building that’s almost 140 years old. It’s large but intimate, pulling in residential elements to make you feel at home. Make your purchase, then swing back to Yorkville Avenue for dinner and drinks at Kasa Moto (115 Yorkville Ave.), where you can enjoy the heated patio and plates of spicy tuna maki, squash fritters and natsu slaw while your card takes a well-deserved rest.