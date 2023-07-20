How did you come to be the owner of such a famous dog?

My wife, Correen, and I have been breeding and showing Siberian huskies for decades. About five years ago, we were at a show in Florida, and a Samoyed breeder named Judi Elford brought a young Striker. He beat everybody. No one could compete with her white “floofs.” I told her I’d love to work with her and show him together. We teamed up, and I became Striker’s co-owner. We showed him in Canada first, and then we brought him to the US.

There are a ton of cute dogs out there. What’s made Striker so successful?

It’s like being a Nadal or a Federer—it’s only once in a while that a dog has it all: he’s beautiful, he knows what he’s doing and he loves doing it. He has phenomenal structure and movement. And there’s something about his smile. People who know nothing about the dog show world will stop their cars and ask to take a picture of him. They just feel connected to him.

Tell us about the preparation to compete in a show like Westminster.

When Striker was showing, he would get brushed every day and bathed and brushed out every couple of days. Right before a show, he would get a full bath and grooming, which can take up to four hours. He takes Cosequin for his joints and vitamin E every day. He’s eaten Purina Pro Plan since he was a puppy—it gives him good poops, which is important. These days, he goes to our groomers, Le Chien Elegant, every two weeks for a shampoo, condition and blow dry. He uses blue shampoo as well, to keep his fur extra white. Most dogs hate getting their nails trimmed, but Striker hands over his paw like he’s at a salon.

What’s life like now that he’s retired?

Striker wakes up at 6 a.m. ready to go. He has breakfast, and then we go for an hour-long walk around the neighbourhood. He hangs out with me while I work from home (I’m a philanthropic consultant). Then we usually play in the backyard in the afternoon. He loves to jump in the car for Starbucks runs, and he sleeps in our bed at night—which is a big reason why I keep up with his grooming.

Any other indulgences?

At night, he has two Bulk Barn gummy bears. He also loves Milk-Bones and dehydrated sardines—he jumps up like a seal to catch them. We try not to give him too much human food, but he loves the crusts from our local pizza place.

Any tips for pet owners looking to tap in to that show dog star quality?

It’s not hard­—just bathe them, comb them and feed them good-quality food. Ask your vet about supplements. Dogs are like kids: if you make bath time a fun part of their routine, with toys and treats, they’ll love it. We’re really lucky: dogs enrich our lives and don’t expect much in return. They don’t care how you look or smell—all they want is to be around you, play and, most importantly, eat.