14 unexpected things to add to your wedding registry

Toronto TikToker @VoyageBlog shares which outside-the-box items she’s adding to her list

There used to be a time when wedding registries were dominated by serving platters, decorative vases and throw pillows. We’ve come a long way, and it’s become more common for brides and grooms to add a more personal touch to their registries by asking for things they not only need but actually want.

Anja Kandic, a Toronto-based product manager and content creator, grew in popularity on TikTok over the course of the pandemic thanks to her Ontario-based date night suggestion videos on her platform @VoyageBlog. She recently got engaged to her high school sweetheart, and they’ve set a wedding date for September 2024. Because they already live together, the couple already has a lot of the typical wedding registry items. This is why Anja opted to set up her registry through Amazon Wedding—she knew they’d be able to fill the gaps on more common items, such as kitchen appliances and towels, but that they could also use Amazon’s all-in-one service to include unique gifts that are tailored to their likes, hobbies and personalities. “Leveraging our wedding registry is the perfect time to refresh some of our home essentials and swap them out for newer pieces as we enter the next chapter of our life as husband and wife,” she says.

Ready to get inspired and step outside of your registry box? Here’s a sneak peek of Anja’s experience building her own registry on Amazon—and keep scrolling for a roundup of her favourite registry items that she wasn’t expecting to be able to add to her wedding wish list:

Aero Garden Harvest Elite, $248.49

This indoor gardening system is great for all our newlyweds with green thumbs but limited or no space for an outdoor garden. Its completely digitized system empowers users to grow fresh herbs and veggies all year round—no matter the season. It also comes with a gourmet herb seed kit which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint.

Miele Descaling Tablets, $19.99

This set from Miele is a practical and unique gift option for coffee lovers who pride themselves on taking good care of their barista-approved machines. They’re formulated to thoroughly remove deposits and limescale from coffee machines, as well as steam ovens and many other kitchen appliances.

Amazon Basics Portable Outdoor IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $38.94

This compact outdoor speaker is perfect for honeymooners who want to listen to some tunes while lounging on the beach. Its waterproof exterior makes it resistant to any accidental splashes and spills, and the Bluetooth connection process is as easy as ever.

Wilson Men’s and Teen Complete Golf Set, $812.94

Calling all avid golfers! This set from Wilson includes nine clubs: a driver, a three-wood, five hybrids, a pitching wedge and a putter—the perfect recipe for a perfect game.

Novogratz Helix 3 Shelf Metal Rolling Utility Cart, $119.99

This chic, minimalistic cart is a fab addition to any newlywed’s home. Made of powder-coated metal with a trendy gold finish, it can serve as a coffee station, a mini bar or even general storage. It’s lightweight and can be easily rolled around from room to room.

UBeesize 12” Ring Light with Tripod, $58.99

All content creators like Anja can level up their game with this 12-inch ring light from UBeesize. It comes with a sturdy tripod with a rotatable head and adjustable phone holder, which makes shooting from multiple angles a breeze. Plus, the ring light comes with five colour temperatures and 10 levels of brightness, ideal for all types of photos and videos.

Panasonic Compact Travel Hair Dryer, $94.99

Jetsetters will appreciate this foldable and lightweight hair dryer from Panasonic. The pro-quality quick-dry nozzle will leave your hair smoother and shinier than ever, plus its compact design makes it easy to stow away in your luggage.

Levoit Air Purifier, $149.99

This small but mighty purifier captures 99.97 per cent of contaminants in the air including dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and more. Plus, it’s ultra-quiet and can even be activated with voice control.

JBL Bar Deep Bass Soundbar, $499.98

Is it your dream to have the ultimate home theatre or entertainment system? This Deep Bass Soundbar from JBL is the answer. It has 300 W of total system power, it’s sleek in design and it’s completely wireless, which makes setup easier than ever.

Monopoly (Heirloom Edition), $529.99

For all our board game lovers and collectors, this special edition luxury monopoly board is made with burled wood veneers and decorative metal plaques. It also features a faux-leather rolling area and gold foil stamping—the ultimate addition to any collection.

Closet Organizers and Storage Pack, $169.99

Organization junkies, this one’s for you! This bundle consists of three durable and stackable storage bins that are perfect for keeping your clothes and any other knick-knacks tidy.

Flamaker 3 Piece Outdoor Patio Set, $369.39

This outdoor patio set comes with two chairs and a small table and is easy to assemble, fade-resistant and hand woven with high-quality all-weather wicker. Perfect for newlyweds with a small backyard or balcony.

NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror, $279

This chic arched mirror will bring your aesthetic dreams to life. It’s available in a range of neutral frame colours, and you can easily lean it against the wall or free-stand it anywhere in your home. Equally fashionable and functional.

ByronStatics 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player, $66.14

Music lovers like Anja and her fiancé will be able to show off their impeccable taste with a wireless vinyl turntable. This one has three speeds, two built-in speakers and a convenient suitcase design that makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

