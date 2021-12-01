You can now earn Aeroplan points at the LCBO

Cheers to an exciting new partnership: You can now earn Aeroplan points for your LCBO in-store purchases and redeem your points for LCBO gift cards

Post-pandemic life is all about making the most out of every single experience. Now there’s a new partnership designed to help you do just that, with more opportunities to earn points for travel, the latest gadget, or gift cards, as you toast to the good things with the people you love.

Here are some top tips to earn points:

Present your digital or physical Aeroplan card at the LCBO checkout to earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 spent in store

Look for bonus points on promotional offers in store

Apply for an Aeroplan credit card to earn even more points with every purchase

If you’re not already an Aeroplan Member, joining is easy. Download the Air Canada app to access your digital Aeroplan card for use in-store. Shop for your favourite beer, wine and spirits to enjoy with your friends and family this holiday season or tackle your holiday list with more than 300 gift items.

Aeroplan is Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, offering the ability to earn or redeem points with more than 40 airlines serving hundreds of destinations across the globe. Last year, Aeroplan transformed its program, enabling members to travel more and travel better. New features include no blackout dates (every seat for sale on every Air Canada flight is available for flight rewards with Aeroplan points), no cash surcharges, and Points + Cash options on all Air Canada itineraries, and family sharing, so benefits and points can be pooled within your family.

In addition to flights, points can be redeemed for hotels and car rentals and merchandise, as well as more than 1,200 gift cards, including LCBO gift cards, which are available starting at just 1,000 Aeroplan points for a $10 LCBO Gift Card in the Aeroplan eStore.

Let’s toast to more travel in 2022!

For more information, terms and conditions please visit aircanada.com/lcbo.