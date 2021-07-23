10 Bloor-Yorkville shopping destinations to hit this season

10 Bloor-Yorkville shopping destinations to hit this season

Toronto is reopening and it’s time to visit your favourite Bloor-Yorkville haunts and add new spots to your bucket list

Warm weather calls for outdoor shopping, ice-cream eating and relaxing in the park. The Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood is already buzzing with activity and excitement as the city begins its final stages of reopening. Head out for a day of boutique hopping with your friends, interspersed with coffee breaks at Goldstruck or Coco Espresso Bar in the Village of Yorkville Park, grab a Kiwi lamb burger from Hemingway’s or an Aperol Spritz or two at the nearby Eataly patio.

The epicentre of elegance is Bloor-Yorkville, offering the perfect in-between of outdoor time paired with the creature comforts of in-store browsing. While wandering the quaint streets of the area, try an ice cream treat from Summer’s Ice Cream or S’cream and stop to ponder Yorkville Murals’ latest public mural by artist Nina Chanel Abney on Bellair St. for a hit of hope and joy—and a lot of colour.

Planning your next outing? Here are some of Bloor-Yorkville’s hottest shopping destinations to check out.

119 Corbo,119 Yorkville Ave

119 Corbo is your one-stop-shop for all things luxury. The gorgeous boutique is located in the centre of Yorkville and features many coveted designers, including Dries van Noten, The Row, Jil Sander and Jacquemus. Nestled in a charming townhouse, you can find of-the-moment collaborations such as Rick Owens x Birkenstock as well as a variety of timeless womenswear.

Avec Plaisir Fine Lingerie,136 Cumberland St

Shopping for elegant lingerie or the best-fitting bra has never been easier, thanks to Avec Plaisir and its owner and founder, Vasilia. For over 37 years, Avec Plaisir has been a staple of Bloor-Yorkville, offering an upscale shopping experience for European bras, sleepwear, pantyhose and swimwear to suit everybody and every price point.

Ba&sh, 118 Yorkville Ave

Embrace the mood-boosting power of fashion with ba&sh’s new Fall/Winter 21 collection: feminine prints, statement dresses and chic Parisian essentials to revive your wardrobe after a year of sweatpants and loungewear. Stop by ba&sh Hazelton (located inside the Hazelton Hotel) to curate your best wardrobe yet.

Hemmings & Co., Yorkville Lane, 162 Cumberland St

Discover a curated selection of premium business backpacks and bags, quality luggage and small leather goods for your next getaway. B Hemmings & Co. offers rare collections known for impeccable quality, understated luxury and exceptional craftsmanship.

Coach,102-131 Bloor St W

The iconic design house sits right in the heart of Bloor-Yorkville. Offering a full lineup of merchandise, including luggage, ready-to-wear and accessories, you can browse staples for fall or snag the coveted Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. With its stunning interior and convenient location, Coach is the ultimate destination for elevating your wardrobe.

Judith and Charles, Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd

The Judith & Charles boutique provides an upscale shopping experience in a gallery-like setting. The brand has a distinct “less is more” aesthetic featuring clean lines, neutral colours and a blend of feminine and masculine silhouettes. With 80% of their product produced locally, you can feel good about wearing their homegrown designs.

Marlowe, 38 Avenue Rd

Marlowe offers understated elegance derived from Italian sensibilities and philosophies. Discover the finest cashmeres (including their popular “second skin” crewneck), bespoke tailoring or personal shopping services at their stunning, old-world-inspired boutique on Avenue Road.

Ron White, Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St W

Begin your Bloor-Yorkville adventure in Ron White Shoes. The local designer blends sophistication and elegance with comfort thanks to his one-of-a-kind All Day Heels technology. Browse striking designs for every special occasion, from sneakers to espadrilles, to Canadian winter-approved boots.

Sephora, 1-77 Bloor St W

The Bloor-Yorkville Sephora location offers an extensive list of beauty brands in a bright and airy space. The in-house experts can help you navigate the many makeup, skincare and fragrance options. Whether stopping in for your must-haves or looking to discover something new, this iconic Bay and Bloor location never disappoints.

Sheng Tang Peony, 99 Yorkville Ave

Sheng Tang Peony harnesses the lost art of hand-crafted design. Each piece is infused with contemporary Eastern style and a traditional delicacy. Born into a textile family in Jiangnan, creative director Sara Zhang balances Chinese palace embroidery with contemporary aesthetics. She marries modern culture with ancient beauty in stunning silk kimonos, elegant gambiered dresses, bomber jackets and more.