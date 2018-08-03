The Toronto real estate stats you need to know in August

Each month, the Toronto Real Estate Board releases a report on the state of the housing market in the Greater Toronto Area. Here are the stats you need to know from the August edition, which covers sale activity in July.

18.6%

The percentage increase in the number of GTA home sales in July 2018, compared to July 2017. TREB is interpreting this as a sign of “strong growth.”



9,989

The number of homes sold in the GTA in July 2016, before the housing market correction.



6,961

The number of homes sold in the GTA in July 2018, the month of “strong growth.”



-30%

The percentage difference between the number of home sales in July 2016 and the number sold in July 2018.



$1,350,700

The average price of a detached house in the city of Toronto in July 2018, up 3.7 per cent over the same month in 2017.



$1,202,753

The average price of a detached house in the city of Toronto in July 2016, before the housing market correction.



$582,547

The average price of a condo in the city of Toronto in July 2018, up 9.2% from the same month in 2017.



$427,074

The average price of a condo in the city of Toronto in July 2016, before the housing market correction.