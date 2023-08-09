Some Torontonians are ditching their condos and cottages for life on water. Here, boat owners on why they love their floating homes

The Lifetime Boaters

Who: Paul Bedford and Laura Alderson

Boat: A 42-foot 1989 Grand Banks trawler yacht

Where: Toronto Island Marina

When they met in 2008 at U of T’s Hart House, Laura Alderson and Paul Bedford found that they shared an enthusiasm for boats. As a child, Laura would visit her uncles’ cottages in the Kawarthas, where they had small motorboats. “That was the highlight of the cottage experience for me,” she says. Paul’s father had owned two boats in his hometown of Oakville. At age 12, Paul puttered around Sixteen Mile Creek on a cedar strip boat he bought for $100 with paper-route money. (His dad chipped in for a 10-horsepower outboard motor.)

Five years ago, the couple decided to get a boat of their own and picked up a teak-filled trawler yacht in Parry Sound. “She’s my retirement project,” says Paul of Grand Plan, his fifth and favourite boat. During the warmer months, the couple uses the yacht as a cottage and spends as much time aboard as possible. “We’ll go home to get the mail or if the weather is lousy,” says Laura. They like the added bonus of skipping a long drive up north. They usually bike or walk from their condo at Yonge and Davenport to the waterfront.

When they don’t feel like cooking, they have dinner at the marina’s Upper Deck Bar. “We also like biking to the Island Café on Ward’s Island, where they grow their own vegetables,” says Laura. During the pandemic, their floating recreational home was a refreshing alternative to their downtown condo with its tiny balcony. “I have an office on the boat, and we have internet and watch TV,” Laura says. Paul enjoys refreshing the boat’s teak exterior, which was grey when they bought it. “I find hand-sanding the wood therapeutic and satisfying,” he says.

The couple has no plans to leave the water any time soon. “When we come across the harbour, any stress just evaporates,” Paul says. “You’re on an island, but with the city sprawled out in front of you—it’s peaceful.”