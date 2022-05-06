This Etobicoke home with European design just hit the market for $4.7 million. Inside, there’s a home theatre and a wine cellar

Neighbourhood: Sunnylea

Agent: Peter Calak, Forestwood Real Estate

Price: $4,680,000

The place

In 2019, the current seller purchased a small bungalow on the lot, tore it down and built this place. He hired the Oakville-based architectural designer David Small to create a modern four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, with more than 4,500 square feet of interior space. Construction was completed in 2021.

The home sits on an oversized corner lot, next to a small neighbourhood park with tennis courts. And there aren’t any sidewalks in the area, which gives this place a more cottage-y, country feel.

The tour

The living room has a built-in entertainment unit with a gas fireplace:

Here’s the dining room, which opens into the kitchen. There’s a glass display cabinet with integrated lighting and a built-in Bosch espresso machine:

The kitchen has a Bosch five-burner gas stove. The kitchen island, countertops and backsplash are made from a German material called Getalit:

From the kitchen, there’s access to a laundry room, which leads to a pantry with its own sink:

There’s also a mudroom behind the laundry room, which has an entrance to the garage:

The main floor has a swanky office with built-in storage:

Here’s a two-piece main floor bathroom, located next to the office:

There are four bedrooms on the upper level. The primary bedroom has plenty of wooden features, like double walnut veneer doors and wall treatments, which were custom-designed and manufactured in Europe:

A pocket door leads to a primary ensuite. It has a floating double vanity with wall-mounted faucets, a soaker tub and a curbless walk-in shower:

There’s a generous walk-in closet in the primary bedroom:

Here’s the second bedroom. It shares a bathroom with the third bedroom:

The shared bathroom has another double vanity, plus a curbless walk-in shower with a rain shower head and a linear floor drain:

Here’s the third bedroom:

And the fourth:

The fourth bedroom has its own private ensuite bathroom:

The lower level has heated floors throughout. In the rec room, custom panels and blinds completely black out the space, converting it into a theatre. When the screen isn’t in use, there’s a gas fireplace behind it:

There’s also a gym, with floating mirrors and a glass wall:

Here’s the wine cellar, with room for 240 bottles. The shelving was custom-made in Europe:

There’s another three-piece bathroom in the basement, plus another bedroom (not pictured):

Here’s another view of the exterior. The fencing is aluminum and can be easily disassembled to make room for an in-ground pool. There’s also a built-in smart irrigation system in the front and back yards: