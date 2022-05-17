This building used to be a toy factory. Now it’s a loft-style Leslieville home, listed for $4.9 million

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Michelle Walker, Michelle Walker Team

Price: $4,985,000

Previously sold for: $1,900,000 in 2016

Last renovated: 2009

The place

A four-bed, three-bath loft-style home in Leslieville. The building dates back to 1940 and has operated as a bakery and toy factory over the years. In 2009, the building was converted from a factory into an industrial loft-style home. It spans nearly 4,000 square feet across two floors.

The home is located on a laneway, which makes it feel a bit hidden from the rest of the city. When the building was converted, it was designed with bedrooms on the main floor. The kitchen, living room and dining room are on the second floor, where there’s more natural light. The property also comes with a permit to build a garage with a rooftop patio and expand the third floor to add a gym or a home office.

The tour

The front door opens up to this foyer with a floating staircase. There are four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry area located on the main level. The floors are heated polished concrete:

Here’s the primary bedroom, which has glass block windows. There’s exposed ductwork on both floors of the home. The primary bedroom also has a walk-in closet and a three-piece ensuite bathroom:

The primary ensuite bathroom has a walk-in shower and an oversized rainfall showerhead:

The second bedroom has a loft space with enough room for another bed. This bedroom also has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom:

The second bedroom ensuite has a rainfall shower head:

The third bedroom is currently set up as a kid’s room. That frosted window looks out into the front foyer:

This space is currently set up as an office, but could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom. The previous owner worked in the music industry and made this room fully soundproof:

The second floor has an open-concept kitchen, living and dining space. There’s an eight-foot quartz island in the kitchen, plus a six-burner Wolf gas stove and a Fisher & Paykel fridge:

The dining area is open to the kitchen. There’s also a two-piece powder room on the second level:

A family room is set up in this corner. There are exposed metal beams throughout the second floor:

Here’s another view of the second floor. There’s a storage area here, which is currently used as a toy room, but would also make for an excellent pantry:

This third-floor atrium opens up to the rooftop. It’d be a good spot for plants or to store cushions from patio furniture:

You can see the CN Tower and the downtown skyline from the rooftop: