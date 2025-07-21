These house hunters saw three homes in the same complex. Here’s how they picked the winner

Portrait by Claudine Baltazar

The Buyers: Daniel Pallag, 28, and Breanne Marie Peacock, 27, both paralegals.

The Story: After marrying in September, Daniel and Breanne longed for a starter home. They had spent the past four years living in a one-bedroom condo and needed more space. They wanted two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a parking spot. Breanne grew up in Toronto and knew she didn’t want to live north of Bloor, east of Neville Park or west of Browns Line. They set a budget of $725,000 and started their search.

Option 1: Birmingham Street near Kipling and Lake Shore

Listed at: $699,000 Sold for: $680,000

In October, Breanne and Daniel visited a brand-new townhouse community in New Toronto. It wasn’t far from Humber College, where the two had studied and first met, so it felt familiar. The condo complex had three units for sale, each with features matching their wish list, so they decided to view all of them in one day. The first home had an odd layout: its kitchen was blocked off from the rest of the house and doubled as the laundry room—washer and dryer and all. Eager to see what else was out there, they walked over to the next property.

Option 2: Birmingham Street near Kipling and Lake Shore

Listed at: $749,600 Unsold

The second unit had more windows and a breezy layout, which allowed for natural light to flood the entire first floor. The problem was that it stood at the end of the row, and its small front patio had no privacy—unattractive given the area’s high volume of foot traffic. And even though the place had never been lived in, all three bathrooms had cracked tiles. Breanne and Daniel thought the price was high compared to other units in the area, especially if they’d have to do expensive repairs. They moved on to the last option.

The Buy: William Jackson Way near Kipling and Lake Shore

Listed at: $599,000 Sold for: $700,000

When Breanne and Daniel walked into this unit, they were immediately drawn to the large open-concept living and kitchen area, which was ideal for hosting family and friends. It came with all the features they wanted, plus bonus amenities like a walk-in closet and underground parking. They knew that the home was priced deliberately low, so they went high with an offer of $680,000. After negotiations, they settled at $700,000 and closed in January. “We lucked out,” says Breanne. “We want to have kids, and this is such a family-friendly neighbourhood.”