The Village at Bronte Harbour is redefining luxury living

Your new luxury rental community combines city life, suburban living and history

Living a luxury lifestyle is about more than extravagance and comfort—it’s a feeling. Luxury is an effortless way of life where every aspect fits together in perfect symbiosis. Luxury is living a worry-free life in a space that feels like home, only with more amenities!

Nestled in Oakville’s most vibrant and sought-after waterfront neighbourhood is The Village at Bronte Harbour, a brand-new luxury community of 481 homes set at the perfect intersection between city life and the peaceful pleasures of suburban living.

These luxury rental suites answer a need in Oakville, one of Ontario’s fastest-growing cities, thanks to its proximity to Toronto and its smaller town feel. The Village is the new home you’ve been searching for with intelligently designed homes, an on-site management team, 24/7 concierge service, top-tier amenities, and endless attractions just beyond your doorstep. It’s refined living that you deserve.

Everything at your fingertips

That luxury lifestyle we were talking about starts in your own home and extends beyond it. There’s luxury in connection and convenience—and you’ll have it all here at The Village.

All of life’s essentials are just a minute walk away from the comfort of your home: from Farm Boy and Rexall to unique local boutiques and service offerings. Just steps beyond the two towers await your choice of fine dining restaurants, and fun places for a quick bite to appease your inner foodie. A VIP movie theatre and numerous shopping malls are just a 10-minute drive away or a 14-minute bus ride with stops right by your new home.

Want to get back to nature? Explore the Bronte Harbour, marina, multiple waterfront parks and historical First Nations trails. It’s all in your backyard.

Want not for amenities

Your work-from-home life just got a whole lot sweeter. Don’t work from home? Then imagine coming home every night to an array of unique spaces just for you and your new neighbours.

Take full advantage of a top-of-the-line fitness studio to smash goals and personal bests before indulging in the building’s indoor saltwater pool and spa (yes, there’s a hot tub). The cherry on top? Your pups don’t have to miss out on the R&R—drop them off at The Village’s dog spa so they can get pampered too. Catch some sun rays, whip up some burgers for your friends on the rooftop terrace, or throw a theatre-grade movie night in the entertainment lounge perfect for celebrations and get-togethers.

The Village has thought of the little things that are soon to be realities—like equipping the underground parking with EV charging ports and tire pumps and decking out all common spaces with high-speed Wi-Fi. Tired of working in your suite? Head down to one of The Village’s upcoming co-working spaces for a change of scenery and maybe even some networking.

History is on your side

Bronte Village is a historic small-town Oakville community with beautiful waterfront landscapes that inspire you to tap into your zen. But aside from the charming history of your physical location, it’s on your side when it comes to your management team, too. At The Village, you’ll be saying goodbye to the middle man. No condo associations govern what goes on at your home, and on-site staff takes care of everything in-house with no hidden fees.

You’re surrounded and supported by history, with plenty of things to do right in your own backyard. And at The Village, you don’t even have to leave to find luxury. It’s right at home.

Ready to explore your new neighbourhood? Visit thevillageatbronte.com to book a viewing or call 855-649-2306.