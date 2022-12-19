Blue Mountains’ new luxury chalet homes let you experience the best of each season

A look inside The Summit 2, the modern development with an uncompromising attention to detail

With breathtaking views in every direction, The Summit 2 by Primont is nestled high on a hill between the lush forests of The Blue Mountains and the azure-blue waters of Georgian Bay.

Now open, this brand-new collection of luxury chalet homes in the picturesque Camperdown Estate community offers outstanding access to everything that makes The Blue Mountains a premier destination. Experience the ultimate four-season lifestyle, close to the ski slopes, Georgian Bay Club and charming Blue Mountain Village with its unique shops, dining and cafés.

At The Summit 2, Primont has masterfully designed and crafted each spacious home with uncompromising attention to detail and high-quality materials to stand the test of time. Each home is personalized according to residents’ changing needs, offering flexible layouts and provisions for future technology.

Basement walk-outs come standard, and are mostly above ground to welcome plenty of natural light. With full-sized windows and its own rear entrance, not only is it ideal as additional recreational space, but as a second-apartment style area too—complete with an optional bedroom and bathroom that is perfect for larger or multi-generational families.

Homes at The Summit 2 are on the leading edge of technology, enabled and ready for the future. The Smart Home program comes standard with the smart home hub, smart thermostat, video doorbell with camera, smart home main water shut-off, smart home security contacts and a high-level water alarm.

Solar ready and sustainable, Summit 2 homes are built with reinforced roof trusses to accommodate a future solar array and a rough-in conduit for electric car charging. The nearby community parkette also boasts native plantings carefully selected in consultation with Pollinator Partnership Canada and Bee City Canada to attract and support local pollinators.

As part of a community initiative, snow removal from the driveway, porch and front walkway is taken care of in the winter, as is lawn maintenance in the summer.

All of these initiatives are part of Primont’s long-term goal to continue supporting the communities in which it builds, providing future security for residents and their families.

Located on George McRea Road at Camperdown, just off Highway 26, The Summit 2 is the second phase of The Summit, which comes on the heels of Primont’s successful Blumont community at Blue Mountain Village, now under construction.

There’s never been a better time to discover the extraordinary advantages of living at The Summit 2. Only limited inventory is available, with introductory prices starting in the high $1.7 millions.

As well as building The Summit 2 and Blumont, Primont—a leading and trusted name in the industry—has developed several dynamic, outstanding new communities of more than 5,000 homes across the GTA.

For 50 years, Primont has followed the simple philosophy of building every home as if it’s their own, and treating every customer like a member of the family. At The Summit 2, this tradition continues.

For more information on Summit 2, please visit primont.com, phone 647-201-4221 or email summit@primont.com.