The Saw Whet, an exclusive connected oasis

Mid-rise living in south Oakville

Set to launch soon, The Saw Whet by Caivan is a modern, six-storey, boutique-style condominium residence located in the exclusive Glen Abbey Encore community in South Oakville. Green space galore with nature-infused parks, connective walkways and multi-use trails are all available for residents to enjoy.

Notably, Glen Abbey Encore is surrounded by natural woodlands, with Bronte Creek Provincial Park and the 16 Mile Creek Natural Heritage Systems surrounding the neighbourhood. The community location is perfectly situated near the urban hubs of Toronto and Mississauga, with quick access to primary transportation links such as the QEW, Highways 403 and 407, and GO Transit access at Bronte station. South Oakville offers a thriving downtown shopping and entertainment district in close proximity to The Saw Whet, where you’ll find an eclectic mix of shopping, dining and the arts. The cherry on top? Lake Ontario waterfront parks and beaches, like Coronation Park, are also easily accessible.

With 333 suites—from studios to large three-bedroom suites—The Saw Whet is a much-anticipated collaboration led by one of Ontario’s largest award-winning developers, Caivan, alongside design firm KIRKOR Architects, interior design experts at Figure3 and renowned landscape architects at NAK Design Strategies.

The community name pays homage to the diminutive Saw Whet owl indigenous to the area—just one of the ways the community emphasizes its strong connection to its breathtaking natural surroundings. The Saw Whet provides all the benefits of condominium living within a unique lush parkland setting, picturesque riverscapes and manicured golf course fairways.

One step inside, and visitors will be stunned by a dramatic and carefully designed lobby that sets the tone for the building’s design philosophy: A space defined by natural materials, providing an exploration of textures, transparencies and layering that draws in and diffuses light.

The Saw Whet is a shining example of the harmonization of sustainable building consideration with the performance requirements of a contemporary and uncompromising condominium. Suites feature geothermal heating and cooling with in-suite high-efficiency heat pumps. The garages have EV-charging ports. And residents will have access to smart building and cutting-edge in-suite technology. The building will even collect rainwater for re-use in the irrigation system and feature a green roof.

The Saw Whet features thoughtfully considered amenity programming, including an expansive outdoor rooftop terrace, meticulously designed ground floor courtyard, spacious party room, state-of-the-art gym, and a fully equipped and generously designed co-working area.

Meet The Saw Whet Design Team

KIRKOR

Recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent development architecture firms, KIRKOR is known for their world-class expertise in large-site development and master-planning, as well as development and planning negotiations for tall-building and mid-rise architecture.

Figure3

Figure3 is one of Canada’s most distinguished interior design firms and leverages design-based research and brand strategy. Figure3 is always focused on helping clients discover environments that achieve the best connection between people and place.

NAK

Widely recognized as one of North America’s leading landscape architecture and urban design practices, NAK has an established reputation for design creativity that is elevated by an execution-focused approach unmatched in its rigour.

Together, Caivan, KIRKOR, Figure3 and NAK will bring an innovative approach to homebuilding that surely resonates with homebuyers.

Driven to Innovate

Since 2010, Caivan has become one of Ontario’s most significant land development and home building companies. Driven to innovate in home and community design, building practices, and software and technology development, Caivan has earned an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating. The Caivan promise is an unparalleled focus on homeowner satisfaction and construction quality. As of December 2021, the company had more than 45 active communities throughout Ontario, with thousands of families coming home to a Caivan development.

In the coming months, homebuyers in the GTA will be able to learn more about Caivan by discovering its newest communities in Oakville: Creekside, comprised of 200 homes surrounded by a natural heritage system, Bronte Riverview, an enclave of homes directly backing onto Bronte Creek, and The Saw Whet in South Oakville. Parkview, a Caivan community located at Settlers Rd. E. and Post Rd. has already sold out after a few days on the market. Additionally, as a development partner and builder at Lakeview Village, set on the Mississauga waterfront, Caivan will be extending its GTA condominium pipeline to several exciting launches that are nothing less than transformative.

