A treasure in a celebrated neighbourhood

A treasure in a celebrated neighbourhood

The Bedford offers elegant design and a wide range of 5-star hospitality services

In one of Toronto’s most celebrated neighbourhoods, The Bedford promises to be an artful new addition to the streetscape. This collection of elegantly appointed private residences By Burnac takes its inspiration from the revered Haussman architecture that defines Paris with infinite appeal. Residents of The Bedford can take in the lovely unobstructed views of this treasured neighbourhood, which will remain untouched, thanks to its protected heritage designation.

The Bedford is a showcase of creativity at the intersection of Bedford and Davenport, a sleek, modern building that rises 13 storeys above one of Canada’s most prestigious enclaves. The Bedford’s 96 private residences are designed to suit homebuyers looking for something far beyond the ordinary: their every need is considered and accommodated each day.

Artistic approach

By Burnac has a history that stretches back decades, having catered to the aspirations of home buyers since the 1990s. This Toronto-based family business creates residences incorporating striking design, advanced construction techniques and state-of-the-art technology. Renowned for its artistic approach to design, By Burnac offers unparalleled amenities centred around the needs and comfort of its residents; this is the driving vision of The Bedford.

To bring its vision to fruition, By Burnac has assembled a best-in-class team of creative professionals, comprising architectural firm Audax, interior designer Studio Paolo Ferrari, and landscape architect Ron Holbrook. Together, this talented team is crafting a new, architecturally significant building that will become one of the most distinguished in this elegant neighbourhood.

Timeless architecture

Audax is creating a landmark residence which seamlessly blends into its surroundings, achieving perfect visual harmony while paying tribute to its historic character. The key to this accomplishment is the modern interpretation of Haussman architecture, which is evocative of the 19th-century stone buildings that line the streets of Paris. With their contrasting dark mansard roofs, wrought-iron balconies, and sculpted exterior stonework, these buildings are emblematic of the City of Light and its iconic appeal.

Demonstrating true artistic sophistication, Audax has designed The Bedford with inspiration from these cherished Parisian buildings, utilizing classic building materials and architectural detailing. Each residence offers spacious floorplans on the interior, enhanced by soaring ceilings and exquisite finishes.

Crafted with refined luxury

Studio Paolo Ferrari, a Toronto-based multidisciplinary design house led by the internationally recognized designer, Paolo Ferrari, has created interiors that express true comfort and authentic craft. The approach is restrained yet exciting and guided by gracious hospitality and service. Thoughtful design and effortless elegance establish a vision of refinement and luxury.

The Bedford offers upscale amenities designed around the wellness and social needs of its residents. From tastefully designed spaces for entertaining to areas dedicated to private personal fitness, the comfort of The Bedford’s residents is of prime importance.

The Grand Residence

The Bedford’s second-floor amenity space has been named the “Grand Residence” by Studio Paolo Ferrari, who calls it “a luxury entertainment suite that serves as the backdrop to intimate events, dinner parties, and milestone celebrations.” Introduced by a grand spiral staircase in which residents can ascend from the ground floor, the Grand Residence tantalizingly opens into thoughtfully designed spaces offering something special for every resident and guest.

The feeling of a grand arrival continues at the Health & Wellness Club on the third floor. Here, you can relax in the tranquil Fitness Arrival Lounge before or after your personal session. Soft lighting and intimate seating make it an inviting and comforting spot to linger.

The ultimate in hospitality services

As well as superb amenity spaces, The Bedford By Burnac, in partnership with the Forest Hill Group, offers a sophisticated and extraordinary array of personal and hospitality services akin to that of the world’s top hotels. The ultimate objective is to ensure residents feel they can find everything they need in the comfort of their homes – the feeling that every need has been considered.

Residents will experience the highest level of service provided by top-calibre, 24-hour concierge and valet staff. These professionals will strive to address residents’ every requirement in a manner rarely experienced at a condominium. Few details are overlooked, and residents can always rely on the concierge team to help find the professional services they desire.

The gateway to Yorkville

Amenities at home are not the only draw for The Bedford. Situated at the gateway to Yorkville, the location provides effortless access to one of the most famous shopping and dining districts, including the Mink Mile with all of its panache and excitement.

Residents will also appreciate easy access to Toronto’s major attractions by means of The Bedford’s proximity to the city’s extensive transportation network.

Set in an area that offers the city’s conveniences and the comfort and quiet of the suburbs, The Bedford benefits from the remarkable historical character of the Yorkville-Annex village. This enclave remains an outstanding example of heritage preservation and enduring charm. Strolling along the neighbourhood’s tree-lined streets and past its grand homes, it’s easy to picture these historic surroundings when they formed an enclave for privileged and successful European newcomers.

With so many outstanding qualities and its premier location, The Bedford is an intimate and unique place that only a few will be able to call home.

To learn more about The Bedford By Burnac, please visit TheBedford.ca.