Real Estate

Surreal Estate: $7.7 million for a new build in Rosedale with valet and porter service

What condo overlooking a ravine would be complete without a private elevator, two balconies, automated parking and award-winning design?

By Aleah Balas
 | July 9, 2024

This new Rosedale condo is currently going for $7.7 million.

Neighbourhood: Rosedale Price: $7,750,000 Maintenance fees: $3,238 Size: 2,699 square feet Bedrooms: 2+1 Bathrooms: 3 Parking spot: 1 Real estate agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate

The place

A just-completed two-plus-one-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the third floor of a new complex in the heart of Rosedale. A welcome mix of traditional materials and contemporary form, the boutique building houses 27 units whose prices range from $7 million to $20 million. It’s surrounded by greenery and within walking distance of both Sherbourne and Castle Frank stations. And motorists are a short drive from Rosedale Valley Road and the DVP.

The history

The builder designed this condo with wealthy downsizers in mind, enlisting a who’s who of Toronto talent including architects Hariri Pontarini, landscape architects Janet Rosenberg and Studio, and interior designers Studio Munge. Now, it’s ready for its first owner.

The tour

Rosenberg and team made sure that each unit had expansive views and easy access to the surrounding gardens and courtyards.

Janet Rosenberg served as this project's landscape architect.

The development is actually two buildings connected by this shimmering entrance that leads to the lobby and underground garage.

The building holds 27 units in total.

Here’s that lobby. Shared amenities include a 24-hour concierge, a fitness centre, a sauna, a massage room, an automated parking system, EV chargers, and valet and porter service.

Amenities include a 24-hour concierge.

In the foyer, residents are greeted by marble floors. That’s the private elevator on the right.

Here's the unit's foyer.

The rest of the property has white-oak flooring and 10-foot ceilings throughout. Note the window nook in the living-dining space—a perfect perch for a piano.

The window nook is a perfect space for a grand piano.

Here’s a closer look at the dining area, with a funky chandelier.

Interior design is by Alessandro Munge.

Now for the first of two balconies, both of which face south over Rosedale Valley. This one has a gas grill.

The first of two balconies.

Partial walls punctuate the space for design variance and pockets of privacy.

There are 10-foot ceilings throughout.

The kitchen comes with custom cabinets, marble all over and Gaggenau appliances, including a speed oven, a convection oven, a warming drawer, a gas cooktop, a wine fridge and a dishwasher.

The appliances are Gaggenau.

This lounge is in the building’s southwest corner, which receives all-day sunlight thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the skyline view.

This is the second balcony, complete with a primo view of the Yorkville skyline.

The second balcony overlooks the ravine.

The main suite also overlooks the ravine and is equipped with alcove lighting.

The main bedroom comes with alcove lighting.

This is the walk-in closet, designed for two.

A peek inside the walk-in closet.

And this is the six-piece main ensuite bathroom, with more marble and bespoke millwork.

The ensuite's millwork is custom.

Note the giant soaker tub.

Note the massive soaker tub.

Here’s a peek inside the second bedroom.

More oak floors in the second bedroom.

It also has an ensuite, with heated floors and a floating vanity.

All three bathrooms have heated floors.

The laundry room has even more storage.

The laundry room has tons of storage.

There’s a peaceful gazebo of sorts in the courtyard.

The shared courtyard is serene.

Lastly, here’s a view of the shared gardens.

The rear of the complex.

