Surreal Estate: $4.9 million for a Thornbury mansion with a koi pond and a wall dedicated to Dr. Seuss

Surreal Estate: $4.9 million for a Thornbury mansion with a koi pond and a wall dedicated to Dr. Seuss

What house in a field would be complete without 3,500 square feet of space, a cedar plunge hot tub, multiple decks and a waterfall pool?

Neighbourhood: Thornbury

Price: $4.9 million

Built: 2007

Size: 3,568 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Land: 6.5 acres

Parking: two spots in the garage

Agent: Mark Veer, Riopelle-Veer Real Estate Group

The place

A four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in Thornbury with plenty of sleek and functional space both inside and out. Designed in the California style, the house also has a cedar plunge hot tub, Ipe decking and a 400-foot driveway. It sits on six and a half acres of land and is a short drive from the neighbouring ski town of Collingwood.

The history

In 2007, amateur architect and designer Kendra Patten completed this home just off Grey Road. Her family have lived in the country oasis since, most recently completing a renovation during the pandemic. Now, they’ve decided to ditch Canada and head to the jungles of Costa Rica to begin a new chapter in their lives.

Related: $5.8 million for a Collingwood hockey haven with its own rink and sports bar

The tour

To start, an aerial view of the property, its six-plus acres and the surrounding town. Just past that forest is a ravine with an abundance of wildlife.

The house has an expansive 270-degree view of Georgian Bay, Georgian Peaks and Beaver Valley.

And 122 metres of private drive to the main entrance.

The entrance hints at the refined minimalism to come: a concrete walk, lined with river stone and Japanese-style gardens, with walls clad in red cedar.

The foyer—with 19-foot ceilings and huge windows—provides breathtaking views of the peaks and the valley.

The sunken dining and living spaces are back to the right of the foyer.

One of Patten’s goals for the build was to make the transition from indoors to outdoors feel seamless. She used windows and walnut to achieve the effect.

The kitchen and dining room feature polished concrete floors, honed Corian cabinetry, a built-in walnut-clad 24-inch Thermidor fridge, an 18-inch stand-alone freezer, a stainless steel propane Heartland stove, a Miele speed oven and espresso machine, and a built-in walnut bench.

Here’s another view, which shows off the built-in walnut seating and storage bench. It’s meant to create definition between the kitchen and living area.

Here’s the stunning view from the kitchen and dining area.

Nearly every window in the home is a sliding door with access to the expanse beyond. That’s the koi pond in the background.

Patten used the same materials throughout to keep the design minimal. Nearly all of the wood in the home is walnut.

Emerging from the living room onto the Ipe deck, you might as well be stepping into a luxury resort. In the foreground is a built-in smoker, and up the stairs is the cedar plunge hot tub.

Here’s a closer look at the hot tub, which overlooks this sparse lounge. Those gardens are filled with Russian sage, Karl Foerster grass and creeping thyme.

Outside, there’s also a firepit—as if there weren’t already enough places to hang out.

The rolling lawn is great for volleyball, pickleball or whatever outdoor activity residents fancy.

Moving back inside to the main bedroom once again showcases the view. Here, it’s framed like a picture thanks to the walnut trim.

Now, the reverse view from the deck.

The main suite is equipped with a Japanese-style platform bed and floor-to-ceiling cabinets.

Down the hall is the mirror-lined ensuite bathroom, with floating bespoke concrete slotted sinks, Eramosa limestone, walnut benches and a rainfall shower for two with an enormous Wetstyle tub.

The stairwell serves as the spine of the house. It comes with a one-and-a-half-storey window wall that spans the basement to the main level as well as a cedar wall that extends from the interior out.

Walk upstairs and find the recently redone home office, with glass walls that look out at the lofted ceilings of the main floor.

The downstairs walkout showcases the home’s library, featuring a quirky Dr. Seuss display.

This level has its own bathroom, with a floor-to-ceiling mirror, a concrete-and-glass shower, and a concrete sink that sits atop a floating walnut pedestal.

Sharing the space are two more bedrooms, each with their own walkouts to hammocks overlooking the valley.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].