How Sterling Road’s new master-plan is changing the Junction

How Sterling Road’s new master-plan is changing the Junction

Sterling Junction is taking shape with the introduction of House of Assembly as the first piece of Toronto’s most exciting new community

An exciting transformation is taking place on and around Sterling Road—a transformation that is building on the area’s culturally rich, exciting, vibrant community and turning it into something even bigger and better. Still undeveloped, the area will soon transform to host three new parks, Hines’ mass timber creative office space and an exciting residential component by Marlin Spring and Greybrook Realty Partners. The House of Assembly is the first of three condominium buildings coming to Sterling Road, and future residents of this boutique 16-storey development will be the first to enjoy the growth of Sterling Junction.

For decades, Sterling Road’s kilometre-long stretch was a manufacturing hub of factories and warehouses, but as the industries that once dominated the strip moved on, the area remade itself into a unique and vibrant community with a strong focus on the arts. The area has experienced a transformation in recent years with the relocation of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) to the tower building in 2018, which cemented the neighbourhood as the epicentre of contemporary art in the city, not to mention the new culinary hotspots continuously popping up in Sterling Junction. Just down the street, the Drake Commissary offers hand-crafted meals made with local ingredients. Ethica Roasters and Coffee Shop turn the morning (or afternoon) cup into an art form. And Henderson Brewing allows craft beer lovers to observe the brewing process onsite, all making Sterling Junction the art and food enthusiast’s paradise.

For a neighbourhood that’s still growing, some might be surprised to learn that, when it comes to transit, out of a possible 100 score, Sterling Junction gets a perfect grade. Its hub is unrivalled. Within a short walk, The House of Assembly residents will have access to two subway stations and three streetcar lines. In addition, residents will be able to walk to the UP Express connecting passengers south to Union Station or West to Pearson airport in just 15 minutes and the Bloor GO station connecting passengers to stops on the westbound Kitchener line. To add to this incredible connectivity, there are also dedicated bike lanes surrounding Sterling and the Toronto Rail Path.

The Toronto Rail Path is the backbone of the Sterling Junction. This 2.1-kilometre trail, built along an abandoned train line, lets walkers, runners and cyclists scenically travel from Dundas to Dupont and is just steps from The House of Assembly. High Park, the city’s largest outdoor public space, with its trails, zoo, picnic areas and sports facilities, is just minutes away, as is Roncesvalles Village, which offers a plethora of restaurants, cafes, unique shops and more.

With all the draws already found in Sterling Junction— the best is yet to come. Soon, the new Lansdowne GO station will take passengers northbound to Barrie and the Rail Path extension will let pedestrians and cyclists travel south all the way to Sudbury Street to be immersed in new art galleries, bars, restaurants, parks and shops. The House of Assembly is the beginning of that future—the first of three condominiums in Sterling Junction by Marlin Spring (named Canada’s fastest-growing company by Canadian Business magazine) and Greybrook Realty Partners. This residential component, combined with global real estate developer Hines, who just broke ground on over 415,000 square feet of innovative office space with their newest T3 mass timber creative office project “T3 Sterling Road”, is the start of the area’s evolution. New parks and new road alignments will come together to form the city’s most exciting boutique-scale master-planned community that blends seamlessly into the existing neighbourhood and its established identity.

The House of Assembly fits perfectly into the Sterling Junction landscape, with a thoughtfully finished architectural style that blends the industrial and the modern. A community parkette will welcome you at the entryway and a rooftop terrace will offer breathtaking views of the city. The building also features a pet spa, wellness centre, yoga studio and social lounge with a flexible design that perfectly transitions you from meetings to martinis. The House of Assembly’s open-concept suites features nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, custom-designed kitchens with quartz countertops, designer-selected cabinetry and spacious terraces offering glistening lake views or the inspiring Toronto skyline.

After years of residential demand and very little supply, the Junction area is set for substantial growth. The House of Assembly is the first opportunity to live in Toronto’s most sought-after neighbourhood and it’s now selling! Click here to explore this exciting new community, or get in touch to book your private appointment today.

Contact: sales@houseofassembly.com or (416)-530-2562.