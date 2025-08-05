/
Real Estate News

One of Toronto’s super-tall condos is about to get even taller

Infrastructure be damned: the 95-storey tower at Yonge and Queens Quay will be one of the tallest skyscrapers in Canada

By Emilie Richardson-Dupuis
 | August 5, 2025
One of Toronto's super-tall condos is about to get even taller

Developer Pinnacle International has submitted a request to the city to make one of its planned super-tall skyscrapers even taller. The building in question will be the northernmost tower of the Pinnacle One Yonge condo complex at the foot of Yonge, on the former site of the Toronto Star headquarters. If the request is approved, the concrete behemoth will climb from 92 to 95 storeys, or 320 metres.

The project is just one of several super-tall developments set to transform the skyline—another of which is Pinnacle’s neighbouring 345-metre SkyTower, currently under construction. When completed this fall, it will be the tallest building in Canada. (According to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, a building must reach a minimum of 300 metres to classify as super tall.)

It’s not all sky-high vibes, though. Many Torontonians—particularly those living on the now condo-rich waterfront—wonder when the requisite transit infrastructure will arrive to serve these gargantuan developments. The proposed Waterfront East LRT, for instance, which is supposed to connect Union Station to the Port Lands, remains unfunded.

Still, in a fast-growing city like Toronto, vertical living downtown makes a lot of sense, says urban planner Ben Hoff of Urban Strategies. “The great thing about density is that it’s inherently sustainable,” he says. “There’s a good chance that someone living in a super-tall building will be walking, biking or taking a short transit trip to work and not necessarily putting a lot of demand on our mobility infrastructure.” Hoff adds that such density also contributes to a healthy mix of diverse peoples and styles of residence.

But Hoff also tempers any utopian expectations regarding super-talls: until the surrounding infrastructure catches up, added density is likely to strain the city’s community centres, parks, daycares and libraries.

