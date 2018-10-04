See inside Make Lemonade, a feminist co-working space in the Entertainment District

The city's stylish new co-working spaces are tempting workers out of coffee shops

Make Lemonade

326 Adelaide St. W. (near John)

Rent: From $300 per month for shared space; $400 for a fixed desk

Number of members: 150

Best perk: Unlimited lemonade

Two years ago, Rachel Kelly decided she was done freelancing out of cafés, where the Wi-Fi was sketchy and privacy was non-existent. She began to wonder what other options there were. She wanted the same kind of supportive, feminist community she regularly engaged with online—so she set out to create a co-working office that would double as a kind of mecca for female empowerment.

Kelly found a unit in a six-storey office building at Peter and Adelaide and recruited family and friends to help transform it into a bold, cheerful space, with pastel-hued chairs, walls decorated with inspirational quotes and plenty of lemon-inspired design elements (including two actual lemon trees). Now, stepping into the yellow-walled office is like entering a surreal bubble of positivity.

Make Lemonade has attracted a membership of female entrepreneurs, many of whom attend regular business-focused workshops, panel discussions and lunch-and-learns. The place is an incubator for powerful lady bosses. Even so, it’s far from a no-boys-allowed zone. Men are welcome, as long as they’re willing to abide by the office’s community guidelines, which stress girl power and inclusivity.

Kelly hired local design firm MMNT to help her with the interiors:

An indoor meeting space is carpeted in AstroTurf and wallpapered with a green, leafy print:

The lemon motif extends to the walls:

The kitchen has a Smeg fridge and a black-and-white tiled floor that spells “be nice.” (Naturally, it has become a popular place for people to Instagram their shoes.)

The walls are decorated with inspirational quotes:

Who works here?



Bili Balogun, 23

Tribe Beauty Box

“We deliver a box of full-size trendy and indie beauty products every two months.”









Katy Mansell-Carter, 28

Katy the Copywriter

“I write sales copy that helps women entrepreneurs get their messages heard.”









Lisa Zamparo, 34

The Wellth Company

“We are a financial advisory firm for female-led start-ups, small businesses and self-employed women in Toronto.”