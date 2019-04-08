See inside Bloor Street’s newest luxury hotel suite

What: The Kimpton Saint George

Where: Bloor and St. George

Opened in: June 2018

Price: $1,200 per night for the 903-square-foot Presidential Suite

Operator: Kimpton Hotels

What was once a frumpy Holiday Inn has been rendered entirely unrecognizable after a to-the-studs renovation by local design darlings Mason Studio on behalf of Kimpton, a California-based hospitality group. Instead of merely imprinting San Francisco style on Toronto, Kimpton has turned the 14-storey hotel into an ode to the Annex. Archways, intended to reference the neighbourhood’s Victorian homes, are all over the lobby, throughout the hallways and even in the rooms, in the form of curved oak armoires.

The Presidential Suite, located on the 11th floor, is awash in twilight hues of blue, grey and moss green. Oak millwork gives the room an air of cozy refinement. There’s an eight-person oak-and-marble dining table and three 50-inch flat screens, making it perfect for meetings and product launches.

The hotel exudes effortless cool, with a mix of high-end custom fixtures, thrifted decorations (like old Polaroids, which the hotel’s decorators scavenged from antiques stores) and contemporary Canadian art—including Laura Langford’s hand-dipped Marble Moon, which hangs above the L-shaped sectional, and Great Beard’s white ceramic squirrel sculpture (a reference to Trinity Bellwoods Park’s famous albino tree rodents), which is hidden in the armoire.

The bathrooms are equipped with Atelier Bloem toiletries, including oolong shampoo, geranium conditioner and Kadota fig body lotion:

The mattresses are made exclusively for Kimpton by Sealy. They have extra-deep plush tops with high-density foam centres. The top sheets are by Frette:

It took Toronto street artist BirdO 10 days to paint the 10-storey-high mural on the building’s west wall. The surreal geometric bird borrows some of its angular features from the surrounding art deco buildings, and its sunglasses reflect the Toronto skyline at sunset. Blue and grey plumage ties into the hotel’s interior colour scheme: