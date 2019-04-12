See inside a $6,000-per-night hotel room at the Ex

What: Hotel X

Where: Strachan and Lakeshore

Opened in: March 2018

Price: $6,000 per night for the 2,100-square-foot Presidential Suite

Operator: Library Hotel Collection

Library Hotel Collection is known for elaborately designed hotels in Prague, Budapest and New York, but this Toronto outpost is a departure from the company’s boutique style. Most of the hotel’s gathering spaces, including its seven dining areas, are sparse and functional in appearance. But not the Presidential Suite.

Forget the red billiard table, fireplace and covered terrace; the suite’s greatest asset is its view. A wall of windows to the east looks toward downtown. The south wall takes in the expanse of Lake Ontario. The suite itself is one of the largest hotel rooms in town, and the space is optimized for comfort. The bedroom has a wall-spanning pillow headboard that invites guests—typically C-suite execs in town for conferences at the Enercare Centre—to give in to sleep. Guests can choose from nine different types of pillow, including microgel, lavender, bamboo, pregnancy and classic duck down.

The bathrooms are outfitted with citrus-verbena-scented L’Occitane products:

In the lobby, a towering living wall is the focal point:

The hotel has a heated rooftop pool and an art gallery, and parents will appreciate the kids’ centre, which offers babysitting (for a fee). For older kids, there’s a youth centre with its own mini basketball court and video game lounge.

At 90,000 square feet, Hotel X’s health club, 10XTO, is the largest hotel fitness centre in the country. It has four DecoTurf tennis courts, nine squash courts, a hot yoga class and a Pilates Reformer studio. There’s also a spinning studio with a simulated race course, giving a Tour de France je ne sais quoi to the workout. Plus, there’s a gym outfitted with more than 50 high-tech Artis weight training machines, which count reps and give feedback.