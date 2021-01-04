Savile on the Roe: Upscale condo luxury meets private outdoor space

Like its namesake, this collection of townhomes offers a bespoke lifestyle both exquisitely crafted and perfectly tailored, close to the heart of Yonge and Eglinton

Luxury condo living and private outdoor space don’t always go hand in hand. Even the most upscale units often forgo anything more than a large balcony. Wide open space, the kind with grass and trees, usually means purchasing a large home on the outskirts of the city—and the outskirts of the city’s convenience and vibrancy.

Savile on the Roe is the rare development that combines true condominium luxury with highly desired outdoor space. Like its namesake—London’s iconic Savile Row, a street that’s synonymous with high-end bespoke tailoring and an elite level of customized distinction—Savile on the Roe offers a hassle-free, perfectly tailored lifestyle, located in the heart of Toronto’s midtown.

Savile on the Roe’s limited collection of 28 luxury residences, situated in the enviable Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, just moments from Yonge and Eglinton, features a design that is both classic and contemporary. Its exterior mixes smooth brickwork with accents of charcoal metal panels that blend perfectly with the neighbourhood’s century-old architecture.

Whether you’re a young buyer looking to upgrade your living space—for just yourself or for a growing family—or someone looking to downsize to a smaller space, Savile on the Roe offers a variety of suites to choose from, with units measuring from 920 square feet to 2,432 square feet. All suites have nine-foot-plus ceilings and feature chef kitchens with custom-designed cabinetry, quartz countertops, and panelled appliances; luxurious bathrooms with high-end designer wall tiles, custom cabinets and quartz counters. Choice layouts include private rooftop terraces, front yard patios, sizable backyards for intimate and exclusive al fresco living, and an option for in-suite elevators in select suites.

Bespoke living is a key feature of Savile on the Roe, which offers units in three collections:

The Avenue Collection: These walk-up townhomes on the north side of the building feature their own private patios.

The Terrace Collection: Units on the third and fourth floors include their own private rooftop terrace.

The Garden Collection: Units in the Garden Collection feature extremely large backyards, up to 80 feet deep, and include a patio seating area closer to the townhome and a grassy area further back.

Savile on the Roe’s own outdoor space is further complemented by an abundance of surrounding urban public parks—including a new greenspace immediately in front of the building—trails, playgrounds and ravines for those who like to maximize their outdoor time. The Blythwood boardwalk is perfect for a bike ride, jog, or walk with a four-legged friend. A number of sports fields and tennis courts are available for more intense activity, and families can take advantage of nearby splash pads and picnic spots.

Thanks to Savile on the Roe’s prime location, just minutes from Yonge and Eglinton, luxury is all around. The Mount Pleasant neighbourhood features sophisticated shopping, with designer clothing boutiques, chic furniture and home décor shops, and the convenience of the nearby Yonge Eglinton Centre, with its variety of fashion, beauty and sporting goods brands, not to mention a Cineplex VIP Cinema, Metro grocery store and LCBO.

The area is also home to choice cuisine, from authentic international fare, trendy nouveau dining, wine bars, gastro pubs, dessert havens and eclectic cafés. Nearby amenities include public and private schools, a library and a number of professional services. The area itself is highly accessible. The Eglinton subway station is only a 15-minute walk, and the near-complete Crosstown LRT, minutes from Savile on the Roe, will soon provide connections from Weston Road to the Kennedy subway station.

Suites at Savile on the Roe range from $1.199 million to $3.199 million. Live a life of unparalleled luxury in the heart of midtown Toronto. To learn more, visit savileontheroe.com.