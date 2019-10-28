Sale of the Week: $5.5 million for a Rosedale home that’s pretty enough for Instagram

Sale of the Week: $5.5 million for a Rosedale home that’s pretty enough for Instagram

Listed At $5,000,000 Sold For $5,500,000

Address: 69 Rowanwood Avenue

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agent: Gillian Oxley and Joseph Robert, Royal LePage Terrequity Oxley Robert Real Estate

Previously sold for: $3,350,000, in 2015, prior to renovations

The property

A four-storey, 5,000-square-foot house with a bright, cheery aesthetic. The place has five bedrooms and a nice-sized recreation room.

The history

In 2015, the sellers bought the home for less than $3.4 million and completed extensive renovations after that. They reconfigured the master bathroom, added a bunch of closets, created a mudroom in the basement, and contracted a high-end landscaper to pretty up the backyard.

The front foyer has a fireplace:

Here’s the dining room and the other side of that fireplace:

A look at the living room:

The kitchen, with a freshly painted black backsplash:

The family room connects to the back deck:

On the second floor, the master bedroom, complete with a Juliet balcony (which has a glass railing, so you probably can’t see it):

And space to chill out:

The master bathroom, which was recently renovated:

Same bathroom, different angle:

Here’s another second-floor bedroom:

And a third bedroom on the second floor, except the seller used it as a study:

A bedroom on the third floor:

The room has a nice workspace:

Another third-floor bedroom:

The workspace is cute, too:

Those bedrooms share this bathroom:

In the basement, the recreation room:

Here’s that mudroom, which has a sauna, but the seller will reportedly take it with them:

The basement bathroom could benefit from a splash of colour:

In the backyard, a decent little place to hang out:

The fate

The buyers are a family with high school–aged kids. They were drawn to the walkability of the neighbourhood, along with the home’s proximity to Yonge Street, which is just a few blocks away. They’re moving from Lawrence Park.

The sale

The sellers’ agent, who had recently sold the house next door, listed this place at $5 million. After just three days on MLS, they received two competitive offers. The seller accepted the higher offer, which was $500,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $5,500,000

• $18,000 in taxes (approximately)

• 5,070 square feet (including basement)

• 3 days on MLS

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces