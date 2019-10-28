Sale of the Week: $5.5 million for a Rosedale home that’s pretty enough for Instagram
Address: 69 Rowanwood Avenue
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agent: Gillian Oxley and Joseph Robert, Royal LePage Terrequity Oxley Robert Real Estate
Previously sold for: $3,350,000, in 2015, prior to renovations
The property
A four-storey, 5,000-square-foot house with a bright, cheery aesthetic. The place has five bedrooms and a nice-sized recreation room.
The history
In 2015, the sellers bought the home for less than $3.4 million and completed extensive renovations after that. They reconfigured the master bathroom, added a bunch of closets, created a mudroom in the basement, and contracted a high-end landscaper to pretty up the backyard.
The front foyer has a fireplace:
Here’s the dining room and the other side of that fireplace:
A look at the living room:
The kitchen, with a freshly painted black backsplash:
The family room connects to the back deck:
On the second floor, the master bedroom, complete with a Juliet balcony (which has a glass railing, so you probably can’t see it):
And space to chill out:
The master bathroom, which was recently renovated:
Same bathroom, different angle:
Here’s another second-floor bedroom:
And a third bedroom on the second floor, except the seller used it as a study:
A bedroom on the third floor:
The room has a nice workspace:
Another third-floor bedroom:
The workspace is cute, too:
Those bedrooms share this bathroom:
In the basement, the recreation room:
Here’s that mudroom, which has a sauna, but the seller will reportedly take it with them:
The basement bathroom could benefit from a splash of colour:
In the backyard, a decent little place to hang out:
The fate
The buyers are a family with high school–aged kids. They were drawn to the walkability of the neighbourhood, along with the home’s proximity to Yonge Street, which is just a few blocks away. They’re moving from Lawrence Park.
The sale
The sellers’ agent, who had recently sold the house next door, listed this place at $5 million. After just three days on MLS, they received two competitive offers. The seller accepted the higher offer, which was $500,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $5,500,000
• $18,000 in taxes (approximately)
• 5,070 square feet (including basement)
• 3 days on MLS
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces