Sale of the Week: $4.6 million for a Forest Hill home with a walnut-panelled office

Sale of the Week: $4.6 million for a Forest Hill home with a walnut-panelled office

Listed At $4,895,000 Sold For $4,575,000

Address: 122 Richview Avenue

Neighbourhood: Forest Hill

Agent: Reesa Sud, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Previously sold: $3,900,000, in 2016

The property

A newish 6,350-square-foot home on a corner lot in Forest Hill. The six-bed, four-bath house has a bright interior and super-high ceilings. With three fireplaces, heated marble floors and a heated driveway, this place is perfectly equipped for long winters.

The history

In the early 2010s, the original owners built the house from the ground up. The sellers, a businessperson and a doctor, moved to Toronto from the United States three years ago. They were drawn to the home because of its proximity to downtown and a few private schools. After receiving a job opportunity, they’re headed back to the U.S.

The marble floor in the main foyer is heated:

Here’s the dining room. There are 11-foot ceilings in the main floor:

A look at the wood-burning fireplace in the living room:

There’s another fireplace in the family room:

The panelled walls in the office are made of walnut:

There are marble countertops in the kitchen:

Here’s another look. The hardwood floors contrast nicely with the snow white cabinetry:

The main floor powder room is simple yet elegant:

A snowflake-like chandelier hangs above the staircase:

The master bedroom has hardwood floors, a fireplace and an ensuite bathroom:

More white in the master ensuite bathroom, which has a freestanding soaker tub and marble flooring:

A look at the shower and double vanity sink:

This second floor bedroom could be used as an office:

It’s got a semi-ensuite bathroom:

That it shares with this bedroom:

There are handy built-in shelves in the basement rec room:

The downstairs bedroom:

Which has an ensuite bathroom:

The exterior of the house is made from Indiana limestone. Unfortunately, that Range Rover isn’t included in the sale price:

There’s a nice-sized stone patio in the backyard, along with a decent patch of grass:

The fate

The buyers are upsizing. They have two young children, so they were drawn to the large kitchen/family room at the back of the house.

The sale

The sellers had already started moving back to the U.S., so they wanted to expedite the sale of the house. Their desire to close quickly, combined with the assumption that December is a slower month for home sales, meant they were willing to settle for a lower offer. The sellers listed the home for less than $5 million. In the first week, they received interest from three buyers and ultimately accepted the winning bid for $320,000 under asking.

By the numbers