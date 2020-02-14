Sale of the Week: $2.2 million for a recently built Swansea home with a big backyard

Listed At $2,200,000 Sold For $2,175,000

Address: 82 South Kingsway

Neighbourhood: Swansea

Agent: Lisa Bednarski, Bspoke Realty Inc.

Previously sold for: $265,000, in 1991, prior to rebuild

The property

A 3,000-square-foot home near the Humber River. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom house has soaring ceilings and a big, sloping backyard.

The history

In the early ’90s, a couple with two kids bought the property for $265,000, when a 1.5-storey home sat on the 200-foot-long lot. Then, in the backyard, they built a tiered garden, a stone pathway and a shed. They lived in the home for more than 25 years before deciding to rebuild in 2018. After tearing down the original structure, they built a new home with an open-concept interior and large rear windows to showcase the garden. In 2019, the home was finished. The sellers have since decided to downsize.

The tour

There are 13-foot ceilings and porcelain floors in the foyer:

Here’s a look at the atrium-like front hall:

The living room has 12-foot ceilings and white oak floors:

It also has a gas fireplace and sliding doors that open to the backyard:

This part of the main floor has eight-foot ceilings. The sellers built the landing atop the two-car garage:

There are quartz countertops in the kitchen:

The dining room overlooks the foyer:

Here’s the main-floor bathroom:

This skylight is more than two storeys high:

The living room on the second floor has a gas fireplace:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The ensuite bathroom has a solar-powered, remote-controlled skylight, which functions as a vent:

Here’s one of the other bedrooms, which overlooks South Kingsway:

The third bedroom has a bay window with a built-in bench:

Here’s the other second-floor bathroom, which also has a remote-controlled skylight:

There’s a separate entrance and kitchenette in the basement:

Here’s the basement bedroom:

There’s a seating area in the backyard:

And a small shed with electrical wiring:

Here’s the tiered garden:

The fate

The sellers initially considered listing the home in the spring to show off the garden, but they were eager to sell quickly. In early 2020, they listed the home for $2.2 million. After three days, they received an offer for $25,000 under asking from a couple with one child. That sealed it. The buyers fell in love with the backyard and even asked the sellers to return in the spring to help maintain it.

By the numbers

• $2,175,000

• $4,601 in taxes

• 2,842 square feet (including basement)

• 7 days on MLS

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 2-car garage