Sale of the Week: $1.75 million for a recently reno’d Hillcrest home with an artsy interior

Sale of the Week: $1.75 million for a recently reno’d Hillcrest home with an artsy interior

Listed At $1,798,000 Sold For $1,750,000

Address: 150 Rushton Road

Neighbourhood: Hillcrest

Agent: Brucyne Sud, Harvey Kalles Real Estate LTD

Previously sold for: $825,000, in 2016, prior to renovations

The property

A three-level semi near Wychwood Barns Park. With high ceilings and wall-sized windows, this three-bed, four-bath townhouse feels bigger than its 2,500 square feet.

The history

In 2016, designer Paula Himmel bought and redesigned the home. She wanted the place to feel artsy and spacious, without it seeming cold or cookie-cutter. To achieve Himmel’s desired look and feel, the builders used natural woods and stuck with a mostly white palette.

Here’s a look at the front door. That big bay window looks into the living room:

There’s a patch of porcelain flooring in the front foyer:

An electric fireplace in the living room:

The main floor has 9-foot ceilings and white oak flooring:

This staircase has maple treads and a custom-made glass banister:

Five people can fit at the porcelain-topped kitchen island:

Here, the porcelain tile floor resumes and leads out to the backyard:

This breakfast table has views of the backyard through that wall-sized window:

Upstairs, notice the curved walls, which were designed to give the place a bit of flair:

The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and a charming view of the tree-filled street:

Its three-piece ensuite has porcelain tile flooring, a Caesarstone vanity, and a handy shower seat:

Here’s another upper floor bedroom:

The four-piece second floor washroom has marble terrazzo walls and flooring:

This basement staircase has oak treads:

The rec room has nine-foot ceilings to go along with plenty of space for lounging:

This area could be used as a makeshift art station:

Here’s the basement bedroom. There’s a washer and dryer behind those beige curtains:

The three-piece bathroom on the lower level has groovy custom-designed shower tiles:

In the professionally landscaped backyard, there’s a nice stone patio and wrap-around fencing for extra privacy:

The fate

Himmel’s design emphasized functionality for families. The buyers, who currently live in Thornhill, are a young family with a child. There’s no door separating the main floor and basement, so natural light trickles downstairs and the parents can survey the shenanigans on the lower level.

The sale

The sellers originally listed the home in October for nearly $2 million. But after a month without offers, they dropped the price by $200,000, which drummed up some interest. After 26 days, they accepted an offer for $48,000 under asking.

By the numbers