Sale of the Week: $1.5 million for a Trinity Bellwoods semi with a white picket fence

Listed At $1,099,900 Sold For $1,450,800

Address: 158 Bellwoods Ave

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agent: Mike Majeski, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Previously sold for: $825,000, in 2014

The property

A 2,000-square-foot home near Trinity Bellwoods. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi has a painted brick façade and a cozy interior.

The history

Originally built in 1907, this house underwent minor renovations throughout the 20th century. In 2004, previous owners knocked down the walls on the main floor to open up the living space, and built a 90-square-foot extension that overlooks the backyard. In 2013, they renovated the kitchen and second-floor bathroom. A year later, a couple with two kids bought the place for $825,000. They added a white picket fence in the front yard.

The tour

There are narrow-plank hardwood floors throughout the house:

In the living room, there’s a gas fireplace with a green marble mantel:

The open-concept living space has nine-foot ceilings:

There are cork floors and quartz countertops in the kitchen:

Previous owners built this 90-square-foot sunroom. It overlooks the backyard:

On the second floor, there are wood railings atop the staircase:

The master bedroom is 170 square feet and overlooks Bellwoods Avenue:

This second-floor bedroom has a built-in corner closet:

There’s a frosted window in this second-floor bedroom:

The second-floor bathroom has heated cork floors:

Here’s the 600-square-foot basement. It’s only partially finished:

The downstairs bathroom has an exposed brick wall:

There are stone tiles in the back courtyard:

The sale

To boost the home’s curb appeal, the sellers painted the front door yellow and re-shingled the gable roof with cedar. In early 2019, the sellers listed the home for just under $1.1 million. After a week on the market—and more than 60 showings—they received five competitive offers. A young couple submitted a bid for $350,900 over asking. That sealed the deal.

By the numbers

• $1,450,800

• $3,693 in taxes

• 1,935 square feet (including basement)

• 5 days on MLS

• 2 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

