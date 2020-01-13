Sale of the Week: $1.3 million for a newly built Scarborough home with a woodsy backyard

Listed At $1,349,000 Sold For $1,295,000

Address: 60 Westbourne Avenue

Neighbourhood: Clairlea

Agent: Kevin Marques, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

Previously sold for: $720,000, in 2018, prior to rebuild



The property

A recently built 3,000-square-foot home in Scarborough. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has a bright, open-concept interior and a forest-like backyard.

The history

In 2018, a local builder bought the property for $720,000, back when a bungalow sat on the lot. Then, they tore it down and spent roughly $400,000 on the construction of a family-sized home.

The tour

The entrance opens right into the living room, which has pot lights, maple floors and 10-foot ceilings:

This 100-square-foot office overlooks the front yard:

The kitchen has walnut cabinets and quartz countertops:

Next to the kitchen, there’s a breakfast area with a walk-out to the back deck:

The deck is made from pressure-treated lumber:

Here’s a view of the open-concept main floor:

The master bedroom is on the second level:

It has a 50-square-foot walk-in closet:

…an ensuite bathroom with a vanity sink:

…and a freestanding soaker tub that overlooks the backyard:

This second-floor bedroom has a view of the street:

Another second-floor bedroom:

This bedroom is only 97 square feet:

Here’s the four-piece second-floor bathroom:

There’s a laundry room next to the bedrooms:

The sellers staged this part of the basement as a play area:

There are vinyl floors in the basement:

There’s another room downstairs, which could be used as a fifth bedroom:

The shower in the basement has porcelain tiles:

Here’s a look at the tree-covered backyard:

The fate

The buyers, who currently live overseas, were looking to invest in Toronto real estate. They plan to move here and live with their daughter, who’s based in the city and helped them find the house.

The sale

Last year, the sellers listed the property for nearly $1.4 million. After a couple of weeks, they didn’t get any offers, so they cut the price by $50,000. It eventually sold for $1.3 million.

By the numbers

• $1,295,000

• $3,200 in taxes (approximately)

• 3,095 square feet (including basement)

• 69 days on MLS

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces