Rental of the Week: $14,000 for a Deer Park house with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and seven skylights

The 3,000-square-foot fully detached home also comes with 10-foot ceilings, two posh home-entertainment systems and a large backyard with a deck

Neighbourhood: Deer Park

Agents: Jordan Grosman and Dorian Rodrigues, PSR Brokerage

Price: $14,000 per month

Size: 3,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6

The place

A five-bed, six-bath fully detached rental with a three-car driveway and plenty of outdoor space. The home is within walking distance of St. Clair and Davisville stations, Mount Pleasant Cemetery and the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail.

The history

In 2017, the owners bought this home for $2.5 million. They tore it down to the foundation and rebuilt it into a modern, open residence, with skylights on the second level and ensuite bathrooms in all the bedrooms. Once construction was complete, they moved in. With plans to relocate to another home, the owners are now leasing this property⁠—ideal for a family looking for a bit of midtown luxury.

The tour

The home’s new façade is a mix of charcoal brick and crisp metal detailing plus planters and lots of windows.

The foyer opens to an elevated reception area bordered by glass railings.

Farther down is the living area. There’s an electric fireplace and recessed TV in the tiled wall feature. The main level has 10-foot ceilings throughout.

Here’s the dining area with a view of the jewel-box staircase. The hardwood flooring is oak.

Across from the dining area is the kitchen. The island, countertops and backsplash are all porcelain.

Moving to the second floor, here are three of the seven skylights the owners added to brighten upstairs.

The main bedroom has not one but two walk-in closets and a five-piece ensuite bathroom.

Down the hall, the second bedroom has lots of storage space and a three-piece ensuite bathroom.

A third bedroom on the second level also comes with a three-piece ensuite.

And here’s another bedroom.

During construction, the owners completely rebuilt the basement. It has nine-foot ceilings and custom-built storage with a recessed TV.

Out back, there’s a private deck and garden. Tenants can negotiate including the gas grill in the lease.

